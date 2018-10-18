K-State’s 2019 Football Schedule Unveiled

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Five Big 12 home games – including a Thursday-night primetime contest against TCU – and a trip to SEC foe Mississippi State highlights Kansas State’s 2019 football schedule that was announced today by K-State Athletics officials and the Big 12 Conference.

The Wildcats open with two games at home before traveling to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on Mississippi State. The 2019 season sees the Wildcats host Big 12 opponents Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma, West Virginia and TCU, the latter being a Thursday-night game on October 17.

“We are pleased to announce our full 2019 schedule, which includes seven games at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, five of which are Big 12 Conference matchups,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “Our gameday atmosphere continues to be one of the best in the Big 12, and I know the K-State Nation will be in full force not only the rest of this current season but also in 2019, which features our first Thursday-night home game since the 2015 season. The select few non-Saturday conference matchups that are played each year continue to be a big part of our league’s television arrangement, and we look forward to having the eyes of the college football world on Manhattan against TCU.”

The 11th-annual K-State Family Reunion against Nicholls State is set for August 31, prior to the Wildcats hosting Bowling Green on September 7.

K-State makes a return trip to Mississippi State next season, as the Wildcats travel to Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, on September 14. The game against the Bulldogs precedes a bye weekend, one of two for the Wildcats in 2019.

Kansas State opens Big 12 play on the road for the 19th time in the 24-year history of the league when the Cats travel to Oklahoma State on September 28. K-State opens its Big 12 home slate against Baylor on October 5, followed by another bye weekend and the Thursday-night contest against TCU.

The second half of the 2019 campaign begins on October 26, when the Wildcats host Oklahoma. Kansas State then hits the road in consecutive weeks, traveling to KU for Dillions Sunflower Showdown on November 2, before facing Texas in Austin on November 9.

The Wildcats are at home for two of their final three games, hosting West Virginia on November 16, and traveling to Texas Tech on November 23, before entertaining Iowa State in the regular-season finale on November 30.

The 2019 Big 12 Championship will be played Saturday, December 7, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with the top two teams in the regular season standings squaring off.

Ticket prices and options, in addition to individual game promotions and events, will be announced at a later time.

2019 K-STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE