K-State Women Burst into Top 10

The Associated Press released its updated NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 on Monday, and the Kansas State Wildcats have pushed inside the Top 10.

Head Coach Jeff Mittie and the Cats earned the #7 ranking this week, following their eleventh-straight victory on Saturday, a 61-58 win over now 11th-ranked Texas. The #7 ranking is K-State’s highest since 2003.

Kansas State is now 17-1 on the season, and will travel to TCU on Wednesday, before returning home to host in-state rival Kansas on Saturday afternoon.