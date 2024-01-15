K-State Women Burst into Top 10

By Jackson Schneider January 15, 2024

The Associated Press released its updated NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 on Monday, and the Kansas State Wildcats have pushed inside the Top 10.

Head Coach Jeff Mittie and the Cats earned the #7 ranking this week, following their eleventh-straight victory on Saturday, a 61-58 win over now 11th-ranked Texas. The #7 ranking is K-State’s highest since 2003.

Kansas State is now 17-1 on the season, and will travel to TCU on Wednesday, before returning home to host in-state rival Kansas on Saturday afternoon.

 

AP Top 25 – ESPN
RK
TEAM
RECPTS
TREND
1
South CarolinaSouth Carolina(36)
15-0900
2
IowaIowa
17-1843
1
3
ColoradoColorado
15-1814
2
4
NC StateNC State
15-1777
2
5
UCLAUCLA
14-1750
3
6
USCUSC
13-1744
3
7
Kansas StateKansas State
17-1692
5
8
StanfordStanford
15-2608
9
UConnUConn
14-3597
4
10
LSULSU
16-2537
3
11
TexasTexas
16-2515
1
12
BaylorBaylor
14-2492
8
13
LouisvilleLouisville
15-2460
2
14
Virginia TechVirginia Tech
13-3419
3
15
Florida StateFlorida State
14-4365
6
16
IndianaIndiana
14-2351
2
17
GonzagaGonzaga
16-2345
1
18
Ohio StateOhio State
13-3336
1
19
Notre DameNotre Dame
12-3301
1
20
UtahUtah
12-5187
1
21
CreightonCreighton
13-3144
1
22
MarquetteMarquette
15-2129
1
23
North CarolinaNorth Carolina
12-5106
3
24
Iowa StateIowa State
12-480
2
25
UNLVUNLV
14-169

Others receiving votes: Oregon State 59, West Virginia 29, Syracuse 25, Vanderbilt 8, Princeton 7, Auburn 5, Fairfield 4, Michigan State 2

Dropped from rankings: West Virginia 24