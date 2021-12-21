K-State WBB Game Against UIC Canceled

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Due to COVID-related issues within the Tier I personnel of the UIC women’s basketball program, K-State’s game on Wednesday against the Flames has been canceled.

With the cancellation of Wednesday’s game, K-State’s next home game will be on Sunday, January 2 against (10/9) Baylor at 1 p.m. Tickets for the Big 12 home opener can be purchased at kstatesports.com/tickets, calling (800) 221-CATS or in person at the K-State Athletics Ticket Office in Bramlage Coliseum.

The game on January 2 against the Bears will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The game will also be available on the K-State Sports Network, for free at kstatesports.com and free on the K-State Sports app.

Kansas State (10-2) is off to its best start since the 2016-17 season.

The Wildcats have been led this season by junior Ayoka Lee and freshman Serena Sundell . Lee, a 2022 All-America candidate, leads the nation for total points scored (285) and is third in the nation in scoring average (23.8 ppg). She also leads the nation in field goals made (118) and blocked shots (48) and is sixth in total rebounds (133) and 15th in rebounds per game (11.1 rpg).

Sundell is second on the team in scoring (10.1 ppg). She is second in the Big 12 in total assists (61), third in assists per game (5.1) and fourth in assist to turnover ratio (2.90).