K-State vs. Team Mexico at Thursday / 8 a.m. CT (Link Included)

WATCH (link)

ABU DHABI, U.A.E. – The Kansas State men’s basketball team will play Team Mexico on Thursday morning (August 17) at 8 a.m., CT / 5 p.m., local at Etihad Arena.

Fans may view a live stream of the game via the YouTube link here. It will go live at 7:45 a.m. CT.

K-State won the first game of its historic 10-day trip to Israel and Abu Dhabi with an 94-87 win over the Israeli Select Team on Tuesday (August 14) in Tel Aviv.

Team Mexico is in Abu Dhabi, along with Team USA and others, training for the FIBA World Cup that kicks off in Manila, The Philippines on August 25.

A full recap, along with a photo gallery and highlights, will be posted at kstatesports.com as well as on the team’s social media channels later in the day.

How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on X (formerly Twitter), Threads, Instagram and Facebook.