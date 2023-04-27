K State Vet Team to Provide Eye Exams

As part of a national event, an ophthalmology team from Kansas State University’s Veterinary Health Center will provide free eye exams in May for dogs that selflessly serve the public.

Each year, board-certified veterinary ophthalmologists across the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, and Hong Kong collectively provide more than 8,000 free eye exams as part of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists/Epicur Pharma National Service Animal Eye Exam event. The Veterinary Health Center has participated in this philanthropic event since 2013.

The event is sponsored by the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists and Epicur Pharma, as well as several generous industry sponsors. The doctors and staff at the Veterinary Health Center and participating board-certified ophthalmologists volunteer their services, staff and facilities at no charge for service and working animals and their owners/agents to participate in the event. In 2023, the event will mark its 14th year, with approximately 76,000 free eye examinations performed since it was established in 2008.

This year, the K-State team includes Jessica Meekins, associate professor of ophthalmology, and Amy Rankin, professor of ophthalmology, both in the College of Veterinary Medicine, along with staff members Jennifer Klingele, registered veterinary technician and veterinary nurse, and Jordyn Orrison, veterinary assistant, in the Veterinary Health Center’s ophthalmology department. In addition to performing exams at the Veterinary Health Center, the team will go on the road in May to conduct eye exams.

The first visit will be to Kansas Specialty Dog Service, or KSDS, Assistance Dogs Inc. in Washington. KSDS is a nonprofit organization that provides guide dogs for the visually impaired, service dogs to assist individuals with physical disabilities, and facility dogs that assist professionals in the fields of education, counseling, health care, retirement or the legal system. The team will also visit Wichita and McConnell Air Force Base to provide exams for military working dogs.

“Our goal is to screen active service and working animals for eye diseases that could impact the ability to perform their jobs, and in doing so, help them better serve their human owners and handlers,” Meekins said.

During the complete eye exam, Meekins and Rankin will look for problems including redness, squinting, cloudy corneas, retinal disease, early cataracts and other serious abnormalities. Early detection and treatment are vital for these animals.

Read more information about American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists/Epicur Pharma National Service Animal Eye Exam events.

Clients may schedule an appointment at the Veterinary Health Center by calling the small animal desk at 785-532-5690. Each participant must register online at acvoeyeexam.org prior to calling to schedule an exam. Registration closes April 30.

Photo via K-State: : A K-State ophthalmology team from the Veterinary Health Center will provide free eye exams for service and working dogs as part of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists/Epicur Pharma National Service Animal Eye Exam Event in May.