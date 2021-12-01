K-State Unveils 2022 Football Schedule

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference announced today the Wildcats’ 2022 schedule, which features an exciting seven-game home schedule.

K-State begins its 2022 campaign with three-straight home games against non-conference opponents, opening the year against South Dakota on September 3 before hosting former Big 12 foe Missouri on September 10. The Wildcats close out their non-conference schedule by hosting Tulane on September 17.

Kansas State opens the Big 12 portion of its 2022 season at Oklahoma on September 24. It will be the fourth-straight year that K-State will open Big 12 play in the state of Oklahoma and the 22nd time in the 27-year history of the Big 12 that K-State will begin conference play away from home.

The Wildcats open Big 12 home play on October 1 against Texas Tech and then travels to face Iowa State on October 8 before their bye.

K-State goes right back out on the road following its bye as it travels to face TCU on October 22, but the Wildcats then have two-straight home games as they face Oklahoma State on October 29 and Texas on November 5.

The final schedule of the season sees Kansas State travel to face Baylor on November 12 and West Virginia on November 19 before closing out the regular season with the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas at home on November 26.

The 2022 Big 12 Championship game will be held on December 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Game dates are subject to change. Kansas State will announce season-ticket options for the 2022 season in the coming weeks.

2022 K-STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (Dates Subject to Change)