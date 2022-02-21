K-State Travels to 5/5 Kansas for Sunflower Showdown Tuesday

GAME 27

KANSAS STATE (14-12, 6-8 Big 12) at 5/5 KANSAS (22-4, 11-2 Big 12)

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 > 8:05 p.m. CT >> Allen Fieldhouse (16,300) >> Lawrence, Kan.

TELEVISION

ESPN / ESPN App (Link)

Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play)

Fran Fraschilla (analyst)

Tom Scofield (producer)

RADIO

K-State Sports Network

Flagships: // KMAN 1350 & WIBW 580

Satellite Radio: XM 387

Online: Varsity Network [free] / SXM 977 / www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]

Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play)

Stan Weber (analyst)

LIVE STATS

www.kstatesports.com

kansas.statbroadcast.com

TICKETS

Sold out

COACHES

Kansas State: Bruce Weber [Wisconsin-Milwaukee ‘78]

Record at K-State: 184-142/10th Year

Career Record: 497-297/24th Year

Kansas: 3-20 [0-9 on the road]

Kansas: Bill Self [Oklahoma State ‘85]

Record at Kansas: 544-122/19th Year

Career Record: 751-227/29th Year

K-State: 38-6 [17-1 at home]

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: Kansas leads 202-94

Big 12 era: Kansas leads 55-6 [45-6 in regular season]

Current Streak: Kansas, 6

In Lawrence: Kansas leads 92-35

At Allen Fieldhouse: Kansas leads 50-17 [24-1 in the Big 12 era]

Last Meeting: L, 75-78 [1/22/22 in Manhattan, Kan.]

Weber vs. Self: 4-21 [0-10 on the road]

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

Kansas State (14-12, 6-8 Big 12)

G: #00 Mike McGuirl

G: #1 Markquis Nowell

G: #13 Mark Smith

G: #24 Nijel Pack

C: #21 Davion Bradford

5/5 Kansas (22-4, 11-2, 5-8 Big 12)

G: #2 Christian Braun

G: #3 Dajuan Harris

G: #30 Ochai Agbaji

F: #10 Jalen Wilson

F: #32 David McCormack

K-STATE RENEWS SUNFLOWER SHOWDOWN ON TUESDAY NIGHT

Kansas State (14-12, 6-8 Big 12) makes the short trip east to Allen Fieldhouse to take on No. 5/5 Kansas (22-4, 11-2 Big 12) on Tuesday night at 8 p.m., CT in the 297th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. It is the sixth-most played rivalry dating to 1907 and third-most continuously played (116 years) in NCAA Division I history.

The in-state rivals played one of their more intriguing matchups in recent memory exactly a month ago in Manhattan, as Kansas rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to post a 78-75 win in the waning seconds. The loss overshadowed a career day for sophomore Nijel Pack, who scored a career-high 35 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including 8 triples.

Despite a heartbreaking overtime loss at Oklahoma State, K-State has still won 4 of its last 6 games. After starting in an 0-4 hole, the Wildcats have won 6 of their last 10 vs. league competition (losses to Kansas, Baylor (twice) and OSU).

OPENING TIP

In an ironic twist, Oklahoma State returned serve after losing a similar game to K-State earlier in the month, as sophomore Avery Anderson III hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds in overtime, as the Cowboys posted an 82-79 win over the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena. In K-State’s 71-68 win on Feb. 2, sophomore Nijel Pack hit a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds in regulation. The team had a number of positives on offense, including a season-tying 13 made 3-pointers and just 9 total turnovers, but they hit on just 31.6 percent (12-of-38) of their field goals inside the 3-point arc.

K-State got what has usually been a winning recipe, as 4 players scored in double figures led by 16 points each from junior Markquis Nowell and Pack, along with another double-double from fifth-year senior Mark Smith and 14 points from fellow fifth-year Mike McGuirl. The Wildcats are now 6-2 this season when at least 4 players score in double figures.

The overtime heartbreaker was yet another close game for K-State, as the Wildcats have played 10 games decided by 5 points or less this season. Five of the team’s 8 Big 12 losses have been by a single possession, including 2 points on the road at Oklahoma (69-71) and 3 points to West Virginia (68-71), TCU (57-60), Kansas (75-78) and now Oklahoma State (79-82) in overtime. The Wildcats have led or been tied in the second half in 6 of their 8 conference losses.

Health has been a big storyline for the Wildcats, as 12 of the 16 players listed on the roster have combined to miss 90 games. Smith is the only player to start in all 26 games, as injuries and COVID-19 protocols have forced coach Bruce Weber to use 10 different lineups. With sophomore Selton Miguel’s return at Iowa State on Feb. 12, as the team has now played just 6 games all season with its 10 available scholarship players.

With his 3 made 3-point field goals at OSU, Pack tied the sophomore school record for 3-pointers made (78), which was first set by Askia Jones in 1991-92. He has now hit a 3-pointer in a school-record 29 consecutive games dating back to last season, while the 78 3-pointers tie for the eighth-most in a single season. He still leads the Big 12 in 3-point field goals/game (3.25), while he is second in 3-point field goal percentage (42.9) and third in scoring (17.5 ppg.).

Fifth-year Mark Smith continues to make the most of his second senior season, as he took the Big 12 lead in double-doubles with his eighth at Oklahoma State with 15 points and 10 rebounds. After posting 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win over West Virginia on Feb. 14, he became the first Wildcat since Wesley Iwundu in 2017 to collect back-to-back double-doubles in Big 12 play.

The transfer trio of Smith, Nowell and Ish Massoud continue to play a major role. The trio have been responsible for 44 percent of the team’s scoring (782), 42 percent of the rebounding (375) and 53 percent of the assists (176) this season.

K-State’s success on offense has hinged on effective 3-point shooting and limiting turnovers. The Wildcats rank first in 3-point makes/game (8.23) and third in 3-point percentage (34.3), while they have the fewest turnovers (294). In Big 12 play, the team leads in 3-pointers (8.43) and fewest turnovers (154).

NOTES ON 5/5 KANSAS

No. 5/5 Kansas (22-4, 11-2 Big 12) enters Tuesday’s game with wins in 5 of its last 6 games, including its current 3-game winning streak. The Jayhawks are 13-1 at home this season, including a perfect 6-0 in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks are averaging a Big 12-best 79.2 points per game on 49.2 percent shooting, including 35.5 percent from 3-point range, while allowing opponents to average 67.7 points on 41.5 percent shooting, including 29.8 percent from long range. The team leads the Big 12 in scoring and field goal percentage, while they are second in assists and assist/turnover ratio.

Kansas is led by the Big 12’s top scoring tandem of seniors Ochai Agbaji (20.0 ppg.) and junior Christian Braun (15.0 ppg.), who both rank in the league’s top-5 in scoring average. Sophomore Jalen Wilson (10.4 ppg.) also averages double figures, while leading in rebounding (7.3 rpg.). Sophomore Dajuan Harris paces the team in both assists (107) and steals (41).

Kansas is led by Hall of Fame head coach Bill Self, who has posted a 544-122 (.817) record in his 19th season, which includes the 2008 national title and 3 Final Fours. He is 751-227 (.768) in his 29th season as a head coach, which

SERIES HISTORY

K-State and Kansas will meet for the 297th time in their histories with the Jayhawks holding a 202-94 advantage in a series that dates to 1907. Kansas is 92-35 all-time in games played in Lawrence, including a 50-17 mark at Allen Fieldhouse with 15 consecutive home victories since Feb. 7, 2007.

Kansas has won 6 straight in the series, including a 78-75 victory in the first meeting between the schools on Jan. 22 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Jayhawks rallied from a 17-point deficit to win on Ochai Agbaji’s layup with 8 seconds.

Head coach Bruce Weber is 3-20 all-time against Kansas with all 3 wins coming at home (2014, 2015, 2019), while he is 4-21 against head coach Bill Self. Self is 38-6 vs. K-State, including 17-1 at home.

LAST TIME OUT:

OKLAHOMA STATE 82, K-STATE 79 [OT]

Sophomore Avery Anderson III’s 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds proved to be the difference in overtime, as Oklahoma State returned serve after losing a similar game to K-State earlier this month with an 82-79 win over the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 8,976 fans at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

In K-State’s 71-68 win on Feb. 2, sophomore Nijel Pack hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds in regulation.

K-State had its opportunities to win the game in both regulation and in overtime, but each time OSU made a critical play. The Wildcats scored 7 of the last 8 points to tie the game at 66-all with 1:05 remaining but was unable to score on the last possession. In overtime, Pack was fouled on a 3-pointer and made all 3 free throws to tie the game at 79-all with 12 seconds before the eventual game-winner by Anderson with 3.8 seconds.

K-State played in its 10th game decided 5 points or less, as 5 of the 8 Big 12 losses have come by one possession. The Wildcats have now led or been tied in the second half in 6 of those 8 conference losses.

K-State got what usually is a winning recipe, as 4 players scored in double figures led by 16 points each from junior Markquis Nowell and Pack. Fifth-year senior Mark Smith collected his Big 12-leading eighth double-double with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds and fellow fifth-year Mike McGuirl added 14 points. Junior Kaosi Ezeagu had 9 points and 4 rebounds off the bench.

The Wildcats lost for just the second time in 8 games when at least 4 players score in double figures, while they lost for the first time (5-1) when McGuirl registers double figures, including the first time in Big 12 play.

Despite a number of positives on offense, including tying a season-high with 13 made 3-point field goals and just 9 total turnovers, K-State made just 31.6 percent (12-of-38) of its field goals inside the 3-point arc. For the game, the Wildcats connected on just 35.7 percent (25-of-70) from field, including 40.6 percent (13-of-32) from long range.

Anderson (20) and teammate Bryce Thompson (23) combined for 43 of the Cowboys’ 82 points, as the duo connected on 16-of-32 field goals, including 6-of-14 from 3-point range. For the game, OSU hit on 51.9 percent (28-of-54) from the field, including 40.9 percent (9-of-22) from 3-point range.

MISSED GAMES

Almost seems like the plot from the movie Groundhog Day, as K-State has once again had to deal with a mixture of injuries, COVID-19 protocols and inexperience in 2021-22. A year after playing with similar issues, the Wildcats have seen 12 of the 16 players listed on the roster combine to miss 90 games this season, while fifth-year senior Mark Smith is the only player to start all 26 games with 10 different starting lineups.

The Wildcats, which started the season with 12 scholarship players, lost 2 (sophomore Seryee Lewis and freshman Maximus Edwards) of those players in the preseason due to season-ending injuries.

Of those 10 available scholarship players, there has only been 6 games (vs. Texas Tech, at Texas, vs. Kansas, at Iowa State, vs. West Virginia and at Oklahoma State) of which all were healthy and active.

Only 3 Wildcats (Smith, Ish Massoud and Luke Kasubke) have seen action in all 26 games this season.

In addition, head coach Bruce Weber missed 11 days of practice, including games vs. Texas and at West Virginia in early January.

SCHOLARSHIP PLAYERS MISSING GAMES IN 2021-22 [78]

Davion Bradford – 2 (COVID-19/slowed vs. Baylor, Ole Miss due to hip injury)

Maximus Edwards – 26 (will miss rest of season)

Kaosi Ezeagu – 2 (COVID-19 protocols missed Texas, WVU)

Logan Landers – 3 (COVID-19 protocols missed Texas, WVU)

Seryee Lewis – 26 (will miss rest of season)

Carlton Linguard, Jr. – 7 (missed 7 of 1st 8 rehabbing from off-season surgery)

Mike McGuirl – 3 (flu/COVID-19 protocols missed WVU, TCU)

Selton Miguel – 5 (missed Ole Miss/OSU/TCU/Baylor games due to ankle injury)

Markquis Nowell – 2 (COVID-19 protocols missed OU, Texas)

Nijel Pack – 2 (missed WSU, Marquette due to concussion)

GOOD AGAINST THE 3

A trademark of Bruce Weber-coached teams has been their ability to defend the 3, as his squads have ranked among the top-40 in 3-point field goal percentage defense 5 times in the last 13 seasons. Three times his K-State teams have ranked among the best, ranking eighth (29.3%) in 2013-14, 20th (31.0%) in 2015-16 and 36th (31.4%) in 2018-19.

K-State has been strong in defending the 3-pointer this season, allowing its opponents to make an average of 6.3 per game on just 27.8 percent shooting. Four times opponents have hit on better than 10 made 3-pointers, including 11 by Omaha, 12 by Illinois, 11 by Marquette and 10 by Oklahoma.

As you would expect, defending the 3 has been a key factor in wins and losses, as K-State is allowing just 5.4 made 3-pointers on 23.7 percent shooting in its 14 wins, while the team is allowing 7.3 made 3-pointers on 31.5 percent shooting in their 12 losses. In Big 12 play, the Wildcats are allowing just 6.2 made 3-pointers on 28 percent shooting in their 6 wins as compared to 6.9 made 3-pointers on 31.8 percent shooting in their 8 losses.

