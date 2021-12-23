K-State to Play North Florida on December 29

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State men’s basketball team has added a home game with North Florida on Wednesday, December 29 at 7 p.m., CT. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

North Florida replaces Morgan State, which was originally scheduled for that date but had to cancel due to COVID-19 related issues within their team. Season ticket holders and current Morgan State single-game ticket purchasers should use their original ticket to scan in for next Wednesday’s game.

The Ospreys (4-9), who had a recent road game at Florida State canceled, have won consecutive games at home over Austin Peay and Trinity Baptist after facing a challenging stretch to open the season, which included road games at Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Grand Canyon, Arizona State, UCLA, Kentucky, FIU, FAU and Florida.

Fans attending the game will be able to enjoy LEGO Night at Bramlage Coliseum, as the first 200 kids will be able to build their own K-State letter ‘K’ out of lavender LEGO bricks to take home. Emmet from the LEGO movies will be in attendance, while an official LEGO Master Builder who will be building a large LEGO Powercat.

Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased by visiting k-statesports.com, calling (800) 221.CATS, or by visiting the Bramlage Coliseum ticket office in person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., CT, Monday through Friday.

Led by former Baylor assistant coach Matthew Driscoll who is in his 13th season at North Florida, the Ospreys are one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the country, ranking 11th nationally in 3-point field goals made (133). They are averaging more than 10 3-point field goals per game on 37 percent shooting and have 4 players (Jose Placer, Carter Hendricksen, Jarius Hicklen and Emmanuel Adedoyin) with 23 or more made 3-pointers this season.

It will be a stiff challenge for K-State (8-3), which is allowing 5.9 made 3-pointers per game and ranks fourth nationally in 3-point field goal percentage defense (24.6).

Placer (12.8 ppg.) and Hendricksen (10.2 ppg.) are among 6 players averaging 6 or more points for the Ospreys, who are averaging 69.5 points per game as a team on 42.9 percent shooting.

This will be the fourth regular-season meeting between K-State and North Florida, all coming since 2010. The Wildcats won matchups with the Ospreys in 2010, 2011 and 2012 at Bramlage Coliseum.

