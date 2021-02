MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State’s men’s basketball home game with Iowa State has been re-scheduled for Saturday, March 6 and will tip off at 4 p.m., CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the schools and Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday (February 23).

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 13 but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Wildcats won the first meeting between the schools, 74-65, in the Big 12 opener on December 15, 2020.