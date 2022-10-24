Salina, KS

K-State to Learn Texas Game Time/TV This Weekend

K-State Athletics ReleaseOctober 24, 2022

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced Monday that the game time and TV designation for K-State’s Nov. 5 home contest against Texas will be announced after games are played this weekend.

The Wildcats are looking to snap a five-game skid to Texas, one that has seen the Longhorns take a 12-10 lead in the all-time series. The Wildcats’ last win over Texas was a 24-21 victory in 2016.

Kansas State, ranked 22nd in both the Associated Press Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll, hosts No. 9 Oklahoma State on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game is slated for a 2:30 p.m., kick and will be shown on FOX.

Standing-room only tickets for the Wildcats’ three remaining home games can be purchased online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, November 5

West Virginia at Iowa State2:30 p.m.Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Texas at K-State6-Day Selection 
Baylor at Oklahoma6-Day Selection 
Oklahoma State at Kansas6-Day Selection 
Texas Tech at TCU6-Day Selection 

