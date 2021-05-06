K-State to Host Spring Crops Field Day

After months of hosting educational events virtually because of COVID-19, K-State Research and Extension will host its Spring Crops Field Day in person on Wednesday, May 19 at its Southeast Research and Extension Center, 25092 Ness Road in Parsons.

Registration is 8:30-9 a.m. for the program, which includes:

Tour of Wheat Variety Plots (41 varieties) – Allan Fritz, K-State wheat breeder, Lonnie Mengarelli, K-State research assistant and seed company representatives.

Fusarium Head Blight Control: Timing and Formulation – Kelsey Andersen Onofre, K-State plant pathologist.

Cover Crops, Soil Health, and Weed Control – Anita Dille, K-State weed ecologist.

Pasture Fertility and Weed Control – Bruno Pedreira, K-State regional agronomist.

Numerous sponsors will have displays and representatives available to answer questions about products and services. A sack lunch will be served after the field tours.

In case of rain, the program will be held indoors. More information and advance registration is available by contacting the K-State Wildcat Extension District Altamont office at 620-784-5337 or the Southeast Research and Extension Center at 620-820-6131.