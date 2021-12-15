Salina, KS

K-State to Host Dollar Night for Big 12 Home Opener with Texas on Jan. 4

K-State Athletics ReleaseDecember 15, 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With the K-State football team away in Houston playing LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, the athletics department is offering all general admission tickets for just a $1 when the Wildcats play host to Texas in the Big 12 men’s basketball home opener on Tuesday, January 4 at Bramlage Coliseum.

General admission tickets are located in Section 19 through 25.

The game time has also been adjusted to 6 p.m., CT so fans are able to watch both the men’s basketball game and the bowl game, which kicks off at 8 p.m., CT on ESPN.

In addition, all general admission parking is free.

Season-ticket holders who will be traveling to Houston can contact the Athletics Ticket Office to donate their tickets to a Fort Riley soldier and their family.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting k-statesports.com, calling (800) 221.CATS, or by visiting the Bramlage Coliseum ticket office in person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fans wanting to upgrade their game experience can purchase a Bramlage Bundle that includes a reserved Cat Cushion ticket, $10 concessions voucher and a $10 voucher for the K-State Super Store for just $40.

How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

K-State to Host Dollar Night for Bi...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With the K-State football team away in Houston playing LSU in the TaxAct Texas ...

December 15, 2021

