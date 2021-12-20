K-State to Host Bowl Game Watch Party after Texas Men’s Basketball Game

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State will host a Bowl Game Watch Party in the Shamrock Zone for fans attending the Wildcats’ Big 12 men’s basketball home opener with Texas on Tuesday, January 4 at Bramlage Coliseum.

Tickets to the Bowl Game Watch Party will be $5 and limited to those with a men’s basketball ticket. Select concessions items will be available for purchase and a cash bar will be available.

The 13,500-square foot Shamrock Zone, which connects the south concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium and the main concourse of Bramlage Coliseum, opened in August 2021. The space features a 50-foot bar as well as two 30-foot wide video boards and 36 TVs to watch the bowl game.

Doors to the Shamrock Zone will open at the conclusion of the men’s basketball game, which has been moved up to a 6 p.m., CT tipoff to allow fans to watch the kickoff of the Wildcats’ game with LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, which is slated for an 8 p.m., CT kick on ESPN.

With many K-State fans in Houston for the Texas Bowl, the athletics department is offering all general admission tickets for just a $1 as well as free general admission parking when the Wildcats play host to the Longhorns at Bramlage Coliseum. General admission tickets are located in Section 19 through 25.

Season-ticket holders who will be traveling to Houston can contact the Athletics Ticket Office to donate their tickets to a Fort Riley soldier and their family.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting k-statesports.com, calling (800) 221.CATS, or by visiting the Bramlage Coliseum ticket office in person from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fans wanting to upgrade their game experience can purchase a Bramlage Bundle that includes a reserved Cat Cushion ticket, $10 concessions voucher and a $10 voucher for the K-State Super Store for just $40.

How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.