K-State to Hold Open Scrimmage Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State men’s basketball team will host an open scrimmage on Saturday afternoon beginning at 3:45 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum prior to the Iowa State football game.

Fans can enter the arena through the Northwest or Northeast entrances with the doors to Section 4-5-6 on the West side and Section 18-19-20 on the East side opening at 1:30 p.m., CT. Admission is free.

Fans will be able to pick up roster cards (limited supply) and schedule posters on the Bramlage concourse.

The Wildcats have been practicing since September 30. They return four of their top-5 scorers, including senior Mike McGuirl and rising sophomores Davion Bradford, Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack. In all, the squad returns nine lettermen, including juniors Kaosi Ezeagu and Carlton Linguard, Jr., and sophomores Luke Kasubke and Seryee Lewis, while adding seven newcomers, including Division I transfers Mark Smith (Missouri), Markquis Nowell (Little Rock) and Ismael Massoud (Wake Forest).

Season tickets are currently on sale with the Wildcats slated to play 18 games at Bramlage Coliseum, beginning with an exhibition game against Pittsburg State on Thursday, November 4. The official opener is set for Wednesday, November 10 against Florida A&M.

In addition to the home schedule, season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to pre-order tickets for the Hall of Fame Classic, which runs from Monday-Tuesday, November 22-23 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and the December 5 game at INTRUST Bank Arena against Wichita State.

Fans can purchase season tickets in a variety of ways, including toll free at (800) 221.CATS (2287) and online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets.

How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.