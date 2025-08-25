K-State Targeted With Swatting Call

Kansas State University was among universities across the country targeted with swatting call Monday.

According to the school, late Monday afternoon it was a target of a swatting attack intended to be disruptive to the Manhattan campus. Riley County Dispatch received a call on their administrative line of a message stating active violence at Hale Library.

Officers immediately responded and determined the call was a hoax and there was no threat or danger. The building is safe, and the Manhattan campus is under normal operations.

This appears to be similar to other swatting reports happening at universities across the country.

Monday was the first day of classes at K-State.