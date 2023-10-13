K-State Swine Day Scheduled

Research updates are the cornerstone of Kansas State University’s annual Swine Day, planned for Thursday, Nov. 16.

“Swine Day is a major highlight of our year. We share all the swine research conducted at K-State within the last year including the latest information on nutrition, pig livability and other industry issues. The opportunities to share, learn and network brings together swine enthusiasts from across the state and country,” said Mike Tokach, K-State Distinguished Professor in the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and a swine extension specialist.

The 2023 Swine Day will kick off with a technology trade show featuring more than 30 vendors. The trade show opens at 8 a.m. at the K-State Alumni Center, 1720 Anderson Avenue in Manhattan, and concludes at 4 p.m.

The morning session features the latest research updates applied swine nutrition, highlighting nutrition, management, feed processing and feed safety.

The afternoon program includes a presentation by Wayne Cast, a nutritionist at Value Added Science and Technologies in Princeton, Missouri, titled ‘Lessons from a Legacy in the Swine Industry.’

The Swine Day program begins at 9:15 a.m. and includes lunch. The day wraps up with a reception at 3:30 p.m. featuring K-State Call Hall Ice Cream.

“This year we are excited to launch a new opportunity for high school youth to be exposed to the unique technology, jobs and research taking place within the swine industry, while interacting with industry leaders, faculty, and K-State students,” Tokach said.

A new program — K-State Swine Day Student Edition – is planned to help connect youth to various career paths and leaders who are involved in animal agriculture.

“During the student edition, youth will have a chance to connect with allied industry about technology within the swine industry, attend a virtual tour of a swine operation, listen to research taking place at K-State and engage with a panel of K-State students who have a swine focus,” Tokach said.

The fee to register for Swine Day is $25 per person if paid by Nov. 8, and $50 after that date or at the door. K-State students may attend free of charge if they register by Nov. 8.

Registration is available online at asi.ksu.edu/swineday, or by sending a check payable to the K-State Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, Attn: 2023 KSU Swine Day, 218 Weber Hall, 1424 Claflin Road, Manhattan, KS 66502.

For more information, contact Katie Smith at 785-532-1267 or [email protected].

To learn more about Swine Day Student Edition, contact Emily Grund,