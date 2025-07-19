K-State Supports Innovation at Fort Riley

Kansas State University’s Technology Development Institute , or TDI, recently collaborated with Fort Riley during its Victory Week Innovation Challenge, bringing soldiers from the field to the frontlines of innovation.

The weeklong challenge, designed to showcase the Big Red One Innovation Program, encouraged soldiers to address challenges facing the army while educating personnel across the base about opportunities to recognize problems and access resources for creating innovative solutions.

Twelve soldiers presented their defined challenges and proposed solutions, aiming to improve military operations, safety and efficiency. Bret Lanz and John Bloomfield from TDI joined Steve Bellinger from Radiation Detection Technologies and four division staff members to serve on a judging panel. The projects included a wide range of concepts, including small, unmanned aircraft system detection, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, vehicle maintenance, signaling devices and vehicle storage solutions.

“We were thrilled to be part of this event and support the creativity and innovation coming directly from the warfighters,” said Jeff Tucker, executive director of TDI.

The top five finalists visited the Technology Development Institute to tour the facility and meet with engineers. During their visit, the soldiers shared their concepts with the larger TDI team, receiving technical feedback and guidance on feasibility, functionality and potential hurdles.

A final pitch concluded the event, with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Gary Fugitt taking home first place for his small, unmanned aircraft system detection device.

“Being able to collaborate directly with service members who bring firsthand knowledge of the challenges they face allows TDI to apply its capabilities in meaningful ways. The institute values the opportunity to support the Army’s innovative efforts and is proud to play a part in advancing solutions that can enhance effectiveness and military safety.”

K-State’s Technology Development Institute in the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering is a U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration University Center and received a grant from the Research and Entrepreneurship Federal Matching Grant Dollars Fund.

TDI provides a broad range of engineering and business development services to both private industry and university researchers to advance the commercial readiness of new products or technologies.