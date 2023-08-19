K-State Students Ranked Friendliest

The latest rankings from The Princeton Review show Kansas State University students are the friendliest in the nation and take pride in the facilities, support and services available to ensure they have successful college experiences.

According to the school, K-State received 15 Top 10 rankings and two Top 15 rankings in the latest national survey by The Princeton Review, “The Best 389 Colleges: 2024 edition.” The survey asked students to rate their colleges on dozens of topics, including academics, amenities, school services, campus culture and extracurriculars. The top 25 schools are included in each category.

According to this year’s rankings, K-State is No. 1 in the nation for friendliest students and town-gown relations are great; No. 2 for happiest students; No. 4 for best quality of life; No. 5 for best student support and counseling services and best athletic facilities; No. 6 for their students love these colleges and best health services; No. 8 for best college dorms; and No. 9 for best career services, best campus food and college city gets high marks. K-State is also No. 15 for most active student government.

“K-State is intentional about putting students first and offering a positive student experience both in and out of the classroom,” said Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students. “Student success and well-being continue to be a top priority of the university, and our students recognize these efforts in the Princeton Review rankings.”

The Morrison Family Center for Student Well-being provides resources, information and assistance for student physical, emotional and mental health. The Bandana Project was recently introduced on the Manhattan campus to increase suicide prevention and mental health awareness. Students praised the physical and mental health services provided by Lafene Health Center and Lafene Counseling and Psychological Services in the survey.

K-State’s Career Center also received Top 10 marks for its services in preparing students for internships, interviews and finding jobs upon graduation. Students feel at home in the residence halls and enjoy the food options available in the dining centers.

The university was also ranked on the “Best Value Colleges for 2023” report by The Princeton Review. In this report, K-State ranked No. 2 for best alumni networks, No. 2 for internships and No. 10 for making an impact. K-State provides more than $82 million in scholarships and awards annually to help keep students in school. Once they earn their degrees, 97% of recent K-State graduates have begun a career or are furthering their education.

As the main campus home for K-State, Manhattan also received high rankings. Town-gown relations are ranked No. 1 in the nation, with Manhattan being ranked No. 9 for college cities.

_ _ _

KSU Photo