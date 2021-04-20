Salina, KS

K-State Student From Salina To Perform in Spring Dance Concert

Kansas State UniversityApril 20, 2021

A student from Salina, now studying at Kansas State University, is performing in the school’s Spring Dance Concert next week.

Hanna Leiker, senior in management information systems, Salina; will be one of 22 performers in the upcoming concert.

Jazz and modern dance choreography will be showcased at the Spring Dance 2021 Concert, a live, in-person event at 6:30 p.m. April 30 and May 1 in Kansas State University’s West Memorial Stadium.

Presented by K-State Dance, the concert will feature choreography developed by K-State Dance faculty Kate Digby, Stephen Loch and Julie L. Pentz. Tickets are available online at https://ksu.universitytickets.com/w/?cid=202.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

