K-State Student From Salina Receives Scholarship

A K-State student from Salina has received a scholarship for online learning.

More than 75 students attending Kansas State University Online received scholarships this spring semester ranging in amounts from $600 to $1,500 each and totaling $44,800.

Saihara Taylor, senior in elementary education, Salina, College of Education Scholarship for Distance Education Students, is a 2021 scholarship recipient.

K-State Global Campus, which oversees K-State Online, works hard to offer scholarships to its online students, who are predominately adults attending classes part time while balancing work and family responsibilities. The scholarships are available to both part-time and full-time students to provide more individuals the opportunity to earn a degree at their own pace.