K-State Student From Assaria Named to Soph. Leadership Honor Society

A Kansas State University student from Assaria is named to a sophomore leadership group on campus.

K-State’s Silver Key, a sophomore leadership honor society, has selected new members for the 2021-2022 academic year and Anya Pohl, communication science and disorders, Assaria; has been named to the group.

To be eligible for Silver Key, students must have at least a 3.0 grade point average, be a 2020 high school graduate and in their freshmen year at the university.

Silver Key members take part in a variety of community service projects throughout the semester. Past projects have included hosting children from the Boys and Girls Club at K-State Athletics events; partnering with the K-State Recycling Center; writing cards and making quilts for a local veterans center; collecting donations for the Manhattan Emergency Shelter; highway and neighborhood cleanup efforts; and afternoon visits to Stoneybrook and Meadowlark, senior living communities in Manhattan.

Pohl is one of only 45 students at K-State to be named as a Silver Key for 2021-2022.