K-State Student Found Dead

A Kansas State University student has been found dead.

According to the school, at 12:38 a.m., the Kansas State University Police Department responded to a call regarding an unconscious male in a vehicle at the Washington Marlatt Memorial Park. Upon arriving, officers found a deceased male in the vehicle who had taken his own life.

The deceased male is a K-State student but the name is not being released pending family notification.

The Office of Student Life and Counseling Services are available to help anyone who may be affected.