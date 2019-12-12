Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 52 ° | Lo: 31 °

K-State Student Found Dead

Todd PittengerDecember 12, 2019

A Kansas State University student has been found dead.

According to the school, at 12:38 a.m., the Kansas State University Police Department responded to a call regarding an unconscious male in a vehicle at the Washington Marlatt Memorial Park. Upon arriving, officers found a deceased male in the vehicle who had taken his own life.

The deceased male is a K-State student but the name is not being released pending family notification.

The Office of Student Life and Counseling Services are available to help anyone who may be affected.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

K-State Student Found Dead

A Kansas State University student has been found dead. According to the school, at 12:38 a.m., th...

December 12, 2019 Comments

Old Fashioned Christmas Event Plann...

Top News

December 12, 2019

KWU Men End Skid, Top Spires 75-60

Sports News

December 12, 2019

KWU Women Top Spires 71-57 for 6th ...

Sports News

December 12, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Remember When: Ice Storm ...
December 11, 2019Comments
Supreme Court to Hear Sal...
December 11, 2019Comments
Stolen Truck Found in Cen...
December 11, 2019Comments
Advanced Citizens’ ...
December 11, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH