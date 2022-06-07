K-State Soccer Unveils 2022 Schedule

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State soccer, entering its seventh season in 2022, will play a 20-match schedule including two exhibition matches and a nine-match Big 12 slate. Among the 20 matches, K-State will play 11 matches at Buser Family Park including a pair of matches against Big Ten opponents.

Season tickets for the 2022 season go on sale on July 6. To purchase tickets, fans can call (800) 221-CATS or visit kstatesports.com/tickets.

K-State opens its 2022 schedule with a pair of exhibition matches. The Wildcats begin its exhibition slate by hosting Missouri State on Saturday, August 6, at 1 p.m. K-State concludes the exhibition matches with a trip to Laramie, Wyoming, to face Wyoming on Wednesday, August 10, at 1 p.m. (CDT).

Kansas State begins its 2022 non-conference schedule with a pair of home matches in the opening weekend of the season. For the second straight season, K-State will open a season against a school with Wildcats as its nickname, as Kansas State hosts Northwestern on Thursday, August 18, at 7 p.m. This will be the first meeting between the schools.

The Wildcats cap the first weekend of the season with a match against Northern Colorado on Sunday, August 21, at 1 p.m. This will be the first meeting between the schools.

K-State will play its next three matches away from Manhattan. The Wildcats will travel to Edinburg, Texas, to face UTRGV on Thursday, August 25, at 6:30 p.m. The Wildcats captured the first meeting with the Vaqueros with a 2-0 win in Manhattan on September 19, 2021.

The Wildcats will remain in state of Texas, as they travel to San Antonio to face UTSA on Sunday, August 28, at 1 p.m. This will be the first meeting between the schools.

The road trip concludes in the state of Utah, as K-State faces Weber State on Thursday, September 1, at 8 p.m. (CDT), in Ogden, Utah. Weber State won the first meeting between the programs, 2-0, on August 19, 2021.

Kansas State returns to Buser Family Park to begin a three-match home stand by facing its second Big Ten opponent of the 2022 schedule, as the Wildcats host Purdue on Sunday, September 4, at 1 p.m. The Boilermakers, who reached the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, downed the Wildcats in the first-ever meeting between the programs in West Lafayette, Indiana, 2-0, on September 9, 2021.

On Friday, September 9, at 7 p.m., K-State will continue its home stand against Yale. This will be the first time the programs will meet and it will be K-State first match against an Ivy League foe.

K-State ends its home stand on the home portion of its non-conference schedule on Thursday, September 15, at 7 p.m., against Colorado State. The Wildcats lead the series against the Rams, 2-0-0, following a 4-0 win in Fort Collins on September 5, 2021.

K-State ends its nine-match non-conference schedule on Sunday, September 18, at 1 p.m., as K-State travels to Brookings, South Dakota, to face 2021 NCAA Tournament participant, South Dakota State. The Wildcats lead the series with the Jackrabbits, winning the first meeting between the schools, 2-0, on September 1, 2019, in Manhattan.

Kansas State starts its nine-match Big 12 schedule on Thursday, September 22, at 6 p.m., as the Wildcats visit Iowa State.

K-State returns home to host Oklahoma State on Sunday, September 25, at 1 p.m., and 2021 Big 12 regular season and tournament champions, TCU, on Thursday, September 30, at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats will play its next two matches in the state of Texas, as K-State travels to Austin to face Texas on Thursday, October 6, at 7 p.m. The road trip concludes with a visit to Waco to tangle with Baylor on Sunday, October 9, at 1 p.m.

The Wildcats will host a pair of matches on the weekend of October 13. K-State welcomes in Texas Tech on Thursday, October 13, at 7 p.m. The weekend concludes with a visit from Oklahoma on Sunday, October 16, at 1 p.m.

K-State’s home schedule ends with a visit from Dillons Sunflower Showdown rival Kansas on Thursday, October 28, at 7 p.m.

The 2022 regular season schedule concludes with a trip to Morgantown, West Virginia, to face the Mountaineers on Thursday, October 27, at 6 p.m.

The 2022 Big 12 Championship opens with quarterfinal round matches on Sunday, October 30, while the semifinals are set for Thursday, November 3. The Championship final takes place on Sunday, November 6. This year’s Championship will be held at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.

K-State concluded its sixth season of action in 2021 by tying the school record for wins in a season with six. The Wildcats also established new school records for goals in a season (20), assists in a season (20) and points in a season (60).