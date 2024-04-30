K-State Signs Transfer Running Back Dylan Edwards

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State added a piece to its backfield on Monday with the signing of transfer running back Dylan Edwards to a Financial Aid Agreement.

Edwards, who is transferring in from Colorado and will have three years of eligibility remaining, returns to his home state after playing high school football at Derby. Additionally, Edwards is a legacy Wildcat as his father, Leon, was a K-State running back who lettered from 1992 through 1994.

During his lone season in Boulder, Edwards played in all 12 games with six starts and rushed for 321 yards and a touchdown while also serving as a receiving weapon out of the backfield by hauling in 36 receptions for 299 yards and another four scores. He became the first true freshman in Colorado history with at least 250 rushing yards and receiving yards in the same season and just the ninth Buffalo all-time to accomplish the feat.

Edwards began his collegiate career on a high note, accounting for 177 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns as the Buffaloes won at No. 17 TCU, 45-42. He became the first FBS freshman over the past 20 seasons with three receiving touchdowns and a rushing score in his collegiate debut en route to Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors.

Coming out of Derby High School, Edwards was regarded as one of the top 200 players in the Class of 2023 by Rivals (No. 100) and ESPN (No. 140), while he was rated one of the top 25 running backs in the class by all four major recruiting services.

Prepping under former Wildcat Brandon Clark at Derby, Edwards helped the Panthers to a combined 42-7 record over his four seasons, including state championships as a freshman and sophomore and a runner-up finish as a junior.

In his high school career, Edwards rushed for 6,426 yards and 95 touchdowns on 622 carries as he produced 32 100-yard rushing games out of 36 total games played. He also recorded 556 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, 521 kickoff-return yards and three touchdowns, and he added 441 punt-return yards and three touchdowns.

Kansas State enters the 2024 season – the sixth season under head coach Chris Klieman – after 9-4 campaign and a Pop-Tarts Bowl victory in 2023 as the Wildcats finished the year ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 (No. 18), AFCA Coaches Poll (No. 19) and College Football Playoff Top 25 (No. 25). The Wildcats are the only Big 12 program – and one of only 11 Power 4 teams – currently riding a streak of three eight-plus win seasons.