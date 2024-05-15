K-State Signs Transfer Quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State added depth to its quarterback room on Wednesday with the signing of transfer Ta’Quan Roberson to a Financial Aid Agreement.

Roberson, a former top-15 quarterback recruit out of high school, is transferring to K-State after two seasons at UConn after he began his collegiate career at Penn State. He is the third FBS transfer signee by the Wildcats this spring after they picked up running back Dylan Edwards and linebacker Alec Marenco.

A native of Orange, New Jersey, Roberson has played in 18 career games over his time at both UConn and Penn State. Last season as the Huskies’ starting signal caller, Roberson threw for 2,075 yards and 12 touchdowns to go along with 120 rushing yards and two scores.

Roberson’s top passing game last year came in a 31-3 win over Sacred Heart when he tossed four touchdown passes, while he also had multi-touchdown games against Georgia State, Utah State and Rice. His contest against Utah State featured a career-high 255 passing yards.

Roberson was regarded as the 200th best prospect nationally – regardless of position – for the Class of 2019 by ESPN. The organization, along with 247Sports and Rivals, each placed him in the top 10 of quarterback prospects in 2009.

Kansas State is coming off a 2023 season in which it ranked 18th in the Associated Press Top 25, 19th in the AFCA Coaches Poll and 25th in the College Football Playoff Top 25 after tallying a 9-4 record, which was capped by a victory over 18th-ranked NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The Wildcats are the only team in the Big 12 – and one of only 11 Power 4 squads – to currently ride a streak of three eight-plus win seasons.