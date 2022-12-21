K-State Signs 26 During 2023 Early Period

Signing Day Bios | Signing Day Roster | WATCH: Signing Day Recap

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced the signing of 26 prospects during the early 2023 signing period on Wednesday.

Thus far, K-State’s Class of 2023 is comprised of 23 high school student-athletes and three community-college transfers. The class includes 15 players on defense and 11 on offense. There are six defensive backs, five linebackers, four wide receivers, three defensive ends, three offensive linemen and two tight ends, while there is one defensive tackle, one quarterback and one running back.

The 26 prospects signed are the most by the Wildcats during the early signing period since it was established for the Class of 2018. The previous high was 23 during the 2020 period.

Kansas State cast a wide net in the 2023 early signing period as 13 states are represented. It is the most states from one signing class since at least 1997. The state of Kansas leads in terms of most from one state with six, while there are three apiece from Florida and Missouri, two from the states of Arizona, Texas, Alabama and Iowa. Additionally, there is one prospect apiece from the states of Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Minnesota and Oklahoma.

One of the Sunflower State products is quarterback Avery Johnson, who is the consensus top player in the state of Kansas by every major recruiting service.

With the signing of Jack Fabris, the Wildcats have signed a player from the state of Georgia each of the last 10 years and have inked a total of 23 signees from the Peach State.

Of the 26 signees on Wednesday, 13 are expected to enroll at K-State for the 2023 spring semester. The list includes: Jayce Brown, Andre Davis, Collin Dunn, Wesley Fair, Avery Johnson, Terry Kirksey Jr., Will Lee III, Chiddi Obiazor, Austin Romaine, Kameron Sallis, Trey Spivey, Rex Van Wyhe, and Wesley Watson.

Kansas State will look to add more prospects to the Class of 2023 during the regular signing period, which opens on Wednesday, February 1.