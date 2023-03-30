K-State Selected to Play in 2023 Baha Mar Hoops Championship

More on Baha Mar Hoops



MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State men’s basketball team has been selected to participate in the 2023 Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, which is set for Friday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, The Bahamas.

The Wildcats will be joined in the field by Miami, who will play in the Final Four this weekend, as well as NCAA Tournament participant Providence with a fourth team to be added later. The two first-round games are set for Friday, Nov. 17 with the championship and third-place games set for Sunday, Nov. 19. A complete bracket, along with ticket information and television details, for the four-team tournament will be announced at a later date.

This will be third year of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship with Louisville defeating Maryland in 2021 and future Big 12 foe UCF defeating Santa Clara in the 2022 edition.

Baha Mar Hoops is the largest regular-season event in college basketball with the 2022 edition featuring 20 men’s and women’s teams competing in 24 games over 10 days during the Thanksgiving holiday. In addition to the Bahamas Championship (Nov. 17 and 19), the organizers will host an eight-team Nassau Championship (Nov. 24-26) as well as a Pink Flamingo Championship (Nov. 20 and 22) for some of the top women’s programs.

Ticket information for the Baha Mar Hoops Championship will be available in the coming weeks at www.bahamarhoops.com. Fans interested in VIP packages can inquire at [email protected]. These VIP packages include suites, courtside tickets, gameday functions, airport transfers and breakfast vouchers.

The Baha Mar Resort is just a 55-minute flight from Florida, opening in 2017, and includes the Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood hotels. The resort includes a casino, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, a $200 million water park and a collection of more than 45 restaurants and lounges.

This will mark K-State’s first appearance in the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship; however, the Wildcats have won tournament championships in their last two visits to the Caribbean, including the 2018 Paradise Jam in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

K-State has never played Miami on the hardwood, while it has met Providence just once, defeating the Friars, 87-80, in the 1977 NCAA Tournament.

The Hurricanes (29-7, 15-5 ACC) tied for the ACC regular-season title with Virginia before advancing to their first Final Four on March 26. The Friars (21-12, 13-7 BIG EAST) earned their seventh NCAA Tournament bid in the last 10 seasons in 2023 before losing to Kentucky in the first round on March 17. They will be led by first-year head coach Kim English, who played against K-State during his playing career (2012-15) at Missouri.

