K-State Salina Students Honored

From leadership and morale on campus to excellence as employees, students are the heart of Kansas State University. Two outstanding K-State students have been recognized for their contributions to the Salina campus.

Savannah Phillips, sophomore in applied business and technology, Minneapolis, and Nathan Weiss, senior in aviation management, Salina, have earned awards for going above and beyond the expected duties of earning a college education.

“Both Savannah and Nathan embody what K-State Salina is all about with their hard work and commitment to excellence,” said Kyle Chamberlin, K-State Salina associate dean of student affairs. “We are thrilled to honor both students who have made a lasting impact on our campus culture and who have bright futures ahead.”

Savannah Phillips

Phillips is this year’s recipient of the K-State Salina Student Employee of the Year award, which recognizes the invaluable services student employees perform for the K-State Salina campus. Recipients demonstrate reliability, initiative, and professionalism and leave a lasting imprint on those they serve. Phillips is a student employee in the campus’s fiscal services department.

According to Phillips’ nominator, she is a model for other student employees to emulate.

“Not only does she show up on time every time, but she also seeks out additional opportunities to work,” said her nominator. “Her assigned tasks are completed without being prompted, and she happily takes on extra tasks as they arise. Phillips will consistently ask around the office to assist with additional tasks when her work is complete.”

Nathan Weiss

Weiss is this year’s Outstanding Graduating Senior award recipient for the Salina campus. This award acknowledges the significant student life contributions of graduating seniors during their K-State careers. Directors and staff members in the Division of Academic Success and Student Affairs on the Manhattan and Salina campuses nominate candidates, and the winners are selected by a committee.

Weiss’ nominator said that he has made a remarkable impact on the K-State Salina community through his many roles, including as a resident assistant and a tutor for the campus’s Writing Center, and his involvement in the Student Governing Association.

“Nathan’s ability to make others feel welcome, heard and valued has left a lasting mark on students and staff alike,” his nominator said. “Whether helping a resident navigate a difficult situation, planning enriching events or lending his creative talents to support campus initiatives, Nathan consistently goes above and beyond. His commitment to inclusivity, mentorship and learning is evident in everything he does — from designing meaningful programs to completing Safe Zone and Green Bandana trainings.”