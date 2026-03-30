K-State Salina Offering Youth Summer Camps

This summer, youth have the opportunity to explore the exciting world of STEM with Kansas State University Salina aviation and technology experts at the campus’s youth summer camps .

Youth will be able to experience the power of K-State Salina with hands-on, interactive summer camps covering topics ranging from uncrewed aircraft systems to engineering to robotics to aviation. As a part of these camps, attendees will be instructed by K-State Salina’s esteemed faculty and meet the campus’s students, who will share their experiences and skills.

This summer, learners will have the opportunity to explore the K-State Salina campus with three different camps based on age and interest:

Wildcat Explorers Camp is a one-day STEM and aviation immersion experience from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, for students entering the fourth through sixth grades. Program highlights include working with an engineering expert to build and test airplane designs, learning from uncrewed aircraft systems pilots about how drones are used in everyday lives, and hearing from robotics faculty about how basic programming is used to complete a challenge with a robot. Registration is limited to 20 participants , and the deadline to sign up is May 1.

is a one-day STEM and aviation immersion experience from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, for students entering the fourth through sixth grades. Program highlights include working with an engineering expert to build and test airplane designs, learning from uncrewed aircraft systems pilots about how drones are used in everyday lives, and hearing from robotics faculty about how basic programming is used to complete a challenge with a robot. , and the deadline to sign up is May 1. Wildcat Innovators Camp is a three-day STEM and aviation immersion experience from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 27-29 for students entering the seventh through eighth grades. Students will experience the exciting industry of flight by getting up close with K-State aircraft and learning basic drone flying skills, and they’ll explore the world of virtual reality with the use of a powerful 3D simulation tool to build a game simulation of each student’s design. Students will also get to design and build their own engineering projects. Registration is limited to 20 participants , and the deadline to sign up is May 1.

is a three-day STEM and aviation immersion experience from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 27-29 for students entering the seventh through eighth grades. Students will experience the exciting industry of flight by getting up close with K-State aircraft and learning basic drone flying skills, and they’ll explore the world of virtual reality with the use of a powerful 3D simulation tool to build a game simulation of each student’s design. Students will also get to design and build their own engineering projects. , and the deadline to sign up is May 1. New this year, K-State Salina is reintroducing an aviation program for high school students with the K-State Aviation Academy , June 21-27, for aviation-enthused students between the ages of 15-17. Participants will gain real-world aircraft experience by covering ground school basics, using K-State Salina’s flight simulators to learn how to safely fly an aircraft, exploring how to keep an aircraft airworthy and experiencing the campus’s aviation maintenance hangar. Career and social activities will give campers a chance to network with industry professionals and K-State aviation faculty and students. At the conclusion of this camp, attendees will experience a cross-country flight to Stearman Field, located south of Benton, Kansas. Registration is limited to 10 participants , and the deadline to register is May 15.

“These summer programs educate and inspire youth in a fun and interactive environment,” said Monte Couchman, director of K-State Salina pre-college pathways. “Participants enhance their knowledge — thanks to the instruction of this campus’s expert faculty — while experiencing what K-State Salina has to offer in a variety of programs and settings, and they gain new friends along the way.”