K-State Releases Times for Non-Conference Home Games

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State Athletics released the times for its men’s basketball non-conference home games today (September 25), including its marquee contest with Marquette on Saturday, December 7 at Bramlage Coliseum and the Wildcat Classic against Saint Louis on Saturday, December 21 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.

The return of a home-and-home series that started last season, the Marquette game will tipoff at 8 p.m., CT before a nationally televised audience on ESPN2. It will be the Golden Eagles’ first meeting in Manhattan since 1986.

The 10th Wildcat Classic at Sprint Center will start at 6 p.m., CT and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Single-game tickets for the game will go on sale in early October.

The home schedule begins with a pair of exhibition games, beginning with Emporia State at 8 p.m., CT on Friday, October 25 and concluding with Washburn at 7 p.m., CT on Wednesday, October 30. The opener with North Dakota State on Tuesday, November 5 will tip at 7 p.m., CT, as well as home games with Monmouth (Wednesday, November 14), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Tuesday, November 19), Florida A&M (Monday, December 2) and Alabama State (Wednesday, December 11). The last non-conference home game against Tulsa on Sunday, December 29 will start at 5 p.m. CT. All these non-conference home games will air on the new Big 12 Now on ESPN+

K-State fans can find all games on Big 12 Now via the ESPN App, ESPN.com or espnplus.com for $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year and can be canceled at any time. The App is available on most major mobile and connected-TV platforms, including iPhone, iPad, AppleTV, Android devices, Roku, Chromecast, FireTV, XBOX One, Playstation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. It is also available via ESPN.com on the web.

For more information on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, including how to sign up, click here.

Ben Boyle (play-by-play) and Stan Weber (analyst) will call all non-conference men’s basketball games on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Aside from these home games, other non-conference contests include a game at UNLV at 3 p.m., CT on Saturday, November 9 on ESPN+, the Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Fort Myers Tipoff on Monday and Wednesday, November 25 and 27, the Never Forget Tribute Classic against Mississippi State at 10:30 a.m., CT on Saturday, December 14 on ESPNU at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and the Big 12/SEC Challenge at Alabama at 5 p.m., CT on Saturday, January 25, 2020 on ESPN2.

The first game against Pittsburgh in the Fort Myers Tipoff will tip at 5 p.m., CT on FS1, while the second game against either Bradley or Northwestern on November 27 will start at either 5 or 7:30 p.m., CT, also on FS1.

In addition, the Big 12 recently announced times for several conference games. The Big 12 opener at Oklahoma on Saturday, January 4 will now tip at noon on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while the game at Iowa State on Saturday, February 8 has been moved to 7 p.m., CT on ESPN2. The lone game time yet to be determined is the contest at Texas on Saturday, January 11.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are currently on sale with a variety of pricing options available, including the new Flex Season Ticket and the popular Wildcat 4-Pack and Young Alumni packages. Fans can purchase tickets in a variety of ways, including toll free at (800) 221.CATS (2287), online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets and in-person at the Athletics Ticket Office located in Bramlage Coliseum.