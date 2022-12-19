K-State Recaps Big 12 Championship, Previews Sugar Bowl on Monday

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Monday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex to recap the Wildcats' Big 12 Championship and preview the Sugar Bowl against Alabama.

“Everybody’s excited about the challenge and the opportunity (to play in the Sugar Bowl). We’re going to get a chance to play against the gold standard in college football over the last few decades and has been a part of my career. It’s always been Alabama, and really everybody else. So, it’s a great opportunity. We know the challenge that we’re going to face. The CFP (College Football Playoff) has got the top four, but I argue that this might be the best game or matchup outside of the CFP. So, I know it’s going to be a great challenge, but our guys are excited about it.”