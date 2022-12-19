Salina, KS

K-State Recaps Big 12 Championship, Previews Sugar Bowl on Monday

K-State Athletics ReleaseDecember 19, 2022

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference  |  Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference  |  Listen to Player Breakout Interviews

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Monday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex to recap the Wildcats’ Big 12 Championship and preview the Sugar Bowl against Alabama. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Everybody’s excited about the challenge and the opportunity (to play in the Sugar Bowl). We’re going to get a chance to play against the gold standard in college football over the last few decades and has been a part of my career. It’s always been Alabama, and really everybody else. So, it’s a great opportunity. We know the challenge that we’re going to face. The CFP (College Football Playoff) has got the top four, but I argue that this might be the best game or matchup outside of the CFP. So, I know it’s going to be a great challenge, but our guys are excited about it.”

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

