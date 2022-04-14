Salina, KS

K-State QB Raising Money For Cancer Research

Todd PittengerApril 14, 2022

Former Kansas State University Quarterback Skylar Thompson is using his team mentality off the field to support cancer research at the university he loves.

According to KSU, “A Night With Skylar Thompson” will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Goolsby’s, 1212 Bluemont Ave., Ste. 130, in Manhattan. Proceeds will be donated to the Thompson Family Cancer Research Fund, which supports the university’s Johnson Cancer Research Center.

Tickets are $65, which provides two drinks, Cox Bros. BBQ buffet, live music and entertainment such as duckpin bowling and multi-sport simulators. Guests can also enjoy a meet-and-greet with Thompson and a silent auction. Information and registration are at goolsbysks.com/community.

Thompson and his family established the cancer research fund last fall in memory of his mother, Teresa Lynn Thompson, and grandfather, John Walter Thompson. His mother died of breast cancer when he was 6 years old and his grandfather died of pancreatic cancer seven months later.

“They were two of the most influential and meaningful people in my life, and I had a really hard time wrapping my mind around that loss,” Thompson said. “To be able to support a cancer research center at my university is very special to me.”

Thompson says that even though his time at K-State is over, he plans to continue supporting the Johnson Cancer Research Center.

The center, which is in the College of Arts and Sciences, provides funding and other support to advance cancer research and education at Kansas State University. To donate to the Thompson Family Cancer Research Fund, go to givecampus.com/campaigns/23825/donations/new

