K-State QB Howard, others to enter transfer portal

K-State’s all-time leader in touchdown passes will have a new team next season, as Will Howard announced Monday via social media he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Thank you Wildcat Nation. For everything 💜 pic.twitter.com/C9SSz8xtAJ — Will Howard (@whoward_) November 27, 2023

The announcement follow’s K-State’s 42-35 loss to Iowa State in the regular season finale on Saturday, during which Howard threw his 48th career touchdown pass, and his 24th of the season, both records at Kansas State.

The transfer, though jarring to many Wildcat fans, doesn’t come as much of a surprise to those closest to the program, as Head Coach Chris Klieman appears to be set at the Quarterback position in the future with true Freshman Avery Johnson, a Wichita-native set to be next in line.

Johnson earned the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week honors following a five-touchdown effort in place of Howard at Texas Tech on October 14th.

Howard, a product of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, is expected to explore potential options that may take him closer to home. Some sources indicate that a pairing with Notre Dame could be in the works for the Big 12 Champion QB.

Howard isn’t the only Wildcat to announce their intentions to transfer, and others even share his position. Running Back Treshaun Ward announced his decision to transfer, along with Wide Receiver Shane Porter, and fellow Quarterbacks Adryan Lara and Jake Rubley.

The Wildcats have yet to learn their bowl destination, but it is expected that Avery Johnson will start for K-State in that game, which will be announced on Sunday once the College Football Playoff field is announced and bowl bids will follow.