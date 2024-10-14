K-State Previews West Virginia Game at Weekly Press Conference

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Monday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview Saturday’s game at West Virginia. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Good afternoon, everyone. Going back and looking at the film, our guys played really hard, played really well, played physically in a really good environment. I’m pleased with the way we handled the adversity, whether it was being down early to then getting the lead, to then losing the lead and finding a way to come back with a big strike and get the touchdown. Then to be able to hold them on defense, it was a collective effort by everybody. We played a lot of guys. That was the other thing that we looked at – we played well over 60 guys, which you take 70 on a trip, so it’s great that many people are having a factor in the game, whether it’s O, D or special teams. We still have some work to do. We’ve got to continue to improve. We’re at the halfway point and excited about where we’re at, but we’ve got a lot of stuff to do. We’ve got to be better this week. We’re playing a really good West Virginia team. I’ve got tons of respect for Neal (Brown) and what he’s done. He and I are on the same timeframe of being hired at the same time. We’re on the (AFCA) Board of Trustees together. I know him well, and he’s doing a really good job down there.”