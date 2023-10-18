K-State Previews Season at Annual Big 12 Media Day

Big 12 Tipoff Headquarters | Watch Jerome Tang’s Press Conference | Tang Press Conference Transcript | Photo Gallery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Second-year head coach Jerome Tang, along with seniors David N’Guessan and Tylor Perry and junior Arthur Kaluma, participated in the annual Big 12 Tipoff presented by Old Trapper on Wednesday morning (October 18) at the T-Mobile Center.

Tang was the consensus Big 12 Coach of the Year in his first season in 2022-23 after leading the Wildcats to a 26-10 overall record and a tie for third place in the league standings with an 11-7 mark. Tang returns six players, including N’Guessan who started 18 games a season ago, as well as eight newcomers, which includes transfers Kaluma and Perry.

Kaluma and Perry were each named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team as honorable mention selections.

Links to the video of Coach Tang’s press conference can be found above, while selected comments can be found below.

HEAD COACH JEROME TANG

Opening Statement…

“First of all, it’s a pleasure to be here. A little bit more comfortable than last year. Excited, happy with the roster that we’ve assembled, and excited about the opportunity to start playing games.”

On the difference in comfort level from year one to year two…

“You know what to expect. Last year was my very first time, and I was the very first person up here and I had never, ever watched Big 12 media day. When Scott (Drew) was up here, I was at the house working. It never was something that I paid attention to. Now I kind of have an idea what to expect, the going around to different groups, so just feel a little bit more comfortable.”

On Tylor Perry and his biggest impact since he reached campus…

“He smiles every day, and people just love being around him. He may be the best shooter in America. So that is the basketball side of things. But just the personality and how he brings people together is really special.”

On the strength of the Big 12…

“Well, we have been the best basketball league in the country for a while now, and we will continue to be the elite basketball league in America. What’s exciting is that every kid out there wants to compete against the best, and so they’re going to want to come play in the Big 12. We have the best coaches, the best environments, and you have the best players, and the results speak for themselves. That is super exciting moving forward. Excited about the new teams that are coming in and the great venues we’re going to get to play in. I’m excited about being part of growth, and when you can walk around and know that you are the very best at what you do, it just gives you extra confidence.”

