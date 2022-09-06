K-State Previews Missouri Game at Weekly Press Conference

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview Saturday’s contest against Missouri. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Well, good afternoon. We’re excited about getting a chance to play Missouri again. It’s been a while since K-State and Missouri hooked up. I know our fans are excited about it and our players are excited. We had our first team meeting back yesterday, and then had a practice yesterday. I know the fans will be cranked up, but we had a great, great crowd last Saturday at the Bill. It was an electric crowd. I know our kids really appreciated the fans coming out, the students, our band is as good as always, and it was a great atmosphere. I know our players really appreciated that, so I want to thank the fans. I challenge them even this week. It’s going to need to be even louder and more electric, and I think it will be for this great game. So, we’ll start our prep today with our pads on and get a plan together.”