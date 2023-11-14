K-State Previews Dillons Sunflower Showdown During Weekly Press Conference

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews | Media Download

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex as the Wildcats travel to Lawrence for the 121st edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Good afternoon, everyone. It was a good performance by our guys on Saturday. I’m really happy and pleased and proud of the team and the staff. We came up with really good game plans. The things we talked about all week – we played with an edge, we played with a chip on our shoulder, and we came out fast. Things that I thought we needed to do we were able to do. I think Baylor is a good team. They’re struggling right now, but their offense is a really difficult offense to defend. Defensively, I thought they had some really good players, but our guys jumped on them fast. The play by Stuff (Cody Stufflebean) and Des (Desmond Purnell) getting the sack and the fumble was huge. The blocked punt was big just to get us that early lead. I was pleased with the way the guys came out and performed. To get that big win at home and keep the perfect record at home was important to the guys. Now we’ve turned our attention to a really good KU team that we have to go to Lawrence on Saturday (and play). We had a good practice yesterday, and we’ll get back to work today.”