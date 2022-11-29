K-State Previews Big 12 Championship at Weekly Press Conference

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex as No. 12 Kansas State travels to Arlington, Texas, this Saturday to face third-ranked TCU in the 2022 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Well, good afternoon, everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earn the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 Championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions, whether it would be Senior Day, last game at home, to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things. I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team. I thought there was some ups and downs, but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well. We found a way to get a pretty good win, in front of a great crowd. That was phenomenal crowd. We’ve had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd and I can’t thank them enough.”