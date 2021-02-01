Salina, KS

K-State Poly to Host Free Webinar on UAS Regulation Changes

Kansas State UniversityFebruary 1, 2021

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced several changes related to unmanned aircraft systems operations that will go into effect in the coming months. These regulation changes are important for every new and experienced UAS pilot to understand.

Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus is offering a free webinar and live question and answer session to discuss these important updates to the regulations and how they will impact UAS operations going forward. Join the Kansas State Polytechnic UAS experts from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, to learn more and ask questions. The webinar is free but registration is required.

The updates to the federal regulations primarily cover remote identification of unmanned aircraft, operations over people, operations at night and requirements for recurrent training for remote pilots. The webinar’s primary focus will be on the immediate changes that will affect remote pilots starting in March.

Kansas State Polytechnic is recognized by the FAA as an expert in the UAS industry and has been part of numerous research projects advising rules and regulations. K-State Polytechnic provides numerous UAS training opportunities in addition to two nationally ranked UAS bachelor’s degrees.

Register online for the free webinar by noon CST Wednesday, Feb. 24. Contact K-State Polytechnic Professional Education and Outreach with questions at [email protected].

