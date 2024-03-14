K-State Plays No. 7/8 Iowa State in Big 12 Quarters Thursday

GAME 33

KANSAS STATE (19-13, 8-10 Big 12) vs. 7/8 IOWA STATE (24-7, 13-5 Big 12)

Thursday, March 14, 2024 >> 6 p.m. CT >> T-Mobile Center (18,972) >> Kansas City, Mo.

Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship

TELEVISION

ESPN2 / WatchESPN (link here)

Jon Sciambi (play-by-play)

Fran Fraschilla (analyst)

Kris Budden (reporter)

Scott Gustafson (producer)

RADIO

K-State Sports Network

Flagships: // KMAN 1350 & WIBW 580

Satellite Radio: Ch. 139 or 199

Online: Varsity Network [free] / www.kstatesports.com/watch [free]

Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play)

Stan Weber (analyst)

LIVE STATS

kstatesports.com

kstate.statbroadcast.com

COACHES

Head Coach: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ‘07]

Record at K-State: 45-23/Second Year

Career Record: 47-23*/Second Year

Iowa State: 2-2 [0-0 at neutral sites]

Iowa State: T.J. Otzelberger [UW-Whitewater ‘01]

Record at Iowa State: 65-34/3rd Year

Career Record: 164-97/8th Year

K-State: 4-4 [0-0 at neutral sites]

PROBABLE STARTERS

K-State (19-13, 8-10 Big 12)

G: #2 Tylor Perry

G: #4 Dai Dai Ames

G: #5 Cam Carter

W: #24 Arthur Kaluma

C: #20 Jerrell Colbert

Iowa State (24-7, 13-5 Big 12)

G: #3 Tamin Lipsey

G: #10 Keshon Gilbert

F: #0 Tre King

F: #12 Robert Jones

F: #22 Milan Momcilovic

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: K-State leads 146-93

At Big 8/12 Championship: Iowa State leads 3-2

In Kansas City: Iowa State leads 10-7

At T-Mobile Center: Iowa State leads 2-0

Active Streak: K-State, 1

Last Meeting: W, 65-58 [3/9/24 in Manhattan, Kan.]

Jerome Tang vs. T.J. Otzelberger: 2-2 [0-0 at neutral sites]

K-STATE PLAYS 7/8 IOWA STATE AT THE PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP

Kansas State (19-13, 8-10 Big 12) continues play in the 28th Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship as the No. 10 seed Wildcats play No. 2 seed and No. 7/8 Iowa State (24-7, 13-5 Big 12) at 6 p.m., CT on Thursday night in the quarterfinals at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. This will be the sixth meeting between the schools at the Big Eight/12 Championship with the Cyclones winning all 3 matchups in the Big 12 era, including 2004, 2014 and 2019. The winner will face No. 3 seed and No. 14/13 Baylor (22-9) and/or No. 11 Cincinnati (20-13) at 8:30 p.m., CT on Friday.

The schools split their 2 regular-season meetings in 2024 with Iowa State winning 78-67 at home on Jan. 24 and K-State winning 65-58 at home on March 9. This will be the first meeting at the Big 12 Championship since a 63-59 Cyclone win in the 2019 semifinals.

K-State is 38-44 all-time at the Big Eight/12 Championship dating back to 1977, including 18-26 at the Big 12 Championship. The Wildcats have won 2 titles (1977, 1980) and advanced to the finals on 8 occasions (1977, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1988, 1993, 2010 and 2013).

KEY STORYLINES

K-State used a big second-half performance to erase a 10-point halftime deficit to 7-seed Texas, as the Wildcats snapped a 3-game losing streak at the Big 12 Championship with a 78-74 win over the Longhorns on Wednesday night. The Wildcats scored 49 points after halftime on 55.2 percent (16-of-29) shooting with 26 points coming in the paint and just 2 turnovers. Five players scored in double figures led by 21 points from senior Tylor Perry.

K-State continues to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive with another Quad 1 opportunity vs. No. 7/8 Iowa State at the Big 12 Championship. Among the Wildcats’ 19 wins are 9 Quad 1 or 2 victories (Providence, Villanova, LSU, UCF, No. 9/9 Baylor, No. 4/4 Kansas, No. 25/21 BYU, No. 6/6 Iowa State and Texas). In addition, the team is 10-1 against Quad 3 and 4 opponents.

The victory over No. 6/6 Iowa State on Saturday helped K-State finish the home schedule with a 15-3 overall record, including a 14-3 mark at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats are 4-10 away from home, including 2-2 at neutral sites. They are 2-0 at the T-Mobile Center this season, including a 69-60 victory over Wichita State on Dec. 21 in the Wildcat Classic. Overall, the team is 24-22 all-time at the T-Mobile Center, including a 11-14 mark at the Big 12 Championship.

K-State has been the kings of overtime under head coach Jerome Tang, as the Wildcats have won 12 straight overtime games, including breaking the Division I single-season record with their seventh this season with a 94-90 comeback win over West Virginia on Feb. 26.

The Wildcats have a strong 1-2-3 scoring punch in senior Tylor Perry (15.4 ppg.), Carter (14.8 ppg.) and Kaluma (14.7 ppg.), as they are responsible for 63 percent of the team’s scoring (44.9 out of 72.3 ppg.). K-State is the only Big 12 member to have 3 players rank in the league’s top-15 in scoring, as Perry ranks eighth, Carter 11th and Kaluma 12th. The trio also performed well during the Big 12 regular season, averaging a combined 43.7 points per game.

A K-STATE WIN WOULD…

Advance it to the semifinals to play Baylor/Cincinnati.

Snap a 3-game skid to Iowa State at the Big 12 Championship.

Boost its record to 39-44 at Big Eight/12 Championship.

Boost its record to 19-26 at the Big 12 Championship.

Be the 1,741st in the program history, including 147th vs. ISU.

NOTES ON 7/8 IOWA STATE (24-7, 13-5 Big 12)

Under National Coach of the Year candidate T.J. Otzelberger, No. 7/8 Iowa State has a 24-7 overall record, including a second-place finish with a 13-5 mark in Big 12 play. The Cyclones are 6-7 away from home, including 1-2 at neutral sites.

Iowa State is averaging 75.7 points on 46.3 percent shooting, including 34.8 percent from 3-point range, with 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game, while allowing 62.1 points on 40.5 percent shooting, including 32.2 percent from 3-point range. The Cyclones are connecting on 69 percent from the free throw line.

Iowa State is among the top defensive teams in the country, ranking second in turnover margin (+6.7) and turnovers forced (17.77), third in steals/game (10.4) and fifth in scoring defense (62.1 ppg.). The Cyclones also rank in top-50 in scoring margin (10th/+13.7), field goal percentage defense (23rd/40.5), assists (40th/15.8) and assist/turnover ratio (45th/1.43).

Four Cyclones (Keshon Gilbert, Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic and Curtis Jones) are averaging in double figures, while 2 others (Tre King and Robert Jones) are averaging better than 8 points per game. Gilbert is averaging a team-best 13.5 points on 43.7 percent shooting to go with 4.5

rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Lipsey averages 12.5 points on 41.8 percent shooting, including 37 percent from 3-point range, to go with team-bests in assists (145) and steals (84). Momcilovic and Jones average 10.9 and 10.8 points, respectively, while combining for 108 made 3-pointers.

Otzelberger has a 65-34 mark in his third season at ISU. He has guided the Cyclones to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. He has a 164-97 record as a head coach with stints at South Dakota State and UNLV.

SERIES HISTORY

K-State holds a 146-93 advantage in the all-time series with Iowa State. The Cyclones own an 11-7 record in neutral site matchups, including 3-2 at the Big Eight/12 Championship and 3-0 in the Big 12 Championship.

The schools split their 2 meetings in 2024 with Iowa State winning 78-67 at home on Jan. 24 and K-State winning 65-58 at home on March 9.

LAST 10 MEETINGS [6-4]

Date Rank Result Score Location 2/8/2020 —/— L 63-73 Ames 3/7/2020 —/— W 79-63 Manhattan 12/15/2020 —/— W 74-65 Ames 3/6/2021 —/— W 61-56 Manhattan 2/12/2022 —/— W 75-69 [OT] Ames 2/26/2022 —/— L 73-74 Manhattan 1/24/2023 5/12 L 76-80 Ames 2/18/2023 12/19 W 61-55 Manhattan 1/24/2024 —/23 L 67-78 Ames 3/9/2024 —/6 W 65-58 Manhattan

LAST MEETING:

K-STATE 65, 6/6 IOWA STATE 58 [3/9/24]

On Senior Day, it was two juniors who stole the show for K-State, as Arthur Kaluma (23 points) and Cam Carter (21 points) combined for 44 points in helping the Wildcats collect third Top 10 win of the season in a 65-58 win over No. 6/6 Iowa State in the last meeting on March 9.

LAST MEETING IN KANSAS CITY:

IOWA STATE 63, 15/14 K-STATE 59 [3/15/19]

In a game that came down to the final minute, it was a 3-pointer by Marial Shayok that proved to be the difference, as Iowa State earned a 63-59 win in the last meeting at the Big 12 Championship in 2019.

LAST TIME OUT:

K-STATE 78, TEXAS 74

K-State used a big second-half performance to erase a 10-point halftime deficit to 7-seed Texas, as the Wildcats snapped a 3-game losing streak at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship with a 78-74 win over the Longhorns on Wednesday night before a sold-out crowd of 18,261 fans at the T-Mobile Center.

Trailing 39-29 at the half after shooting 37.5 percent from the field, K-State scored the first 7 points out of halftime en route to a 49-point second-half performance, in which, the Wildcats connected on 55.2 percent (16-of-29) from the field with 26 points coming in the paint and just 2 turnovers.

The 49 points were the fourth-most scored in a second half this season and the most since recording 55 and 51 points, respectively, in consecutive games against Miami and Central Arkansas on Nov. 19 and 22, 2023. Senior Tylor Perry (12 points), junior Arthur Kaluma (12 points) and freshman Dai Dai Ames (10 points) combined for 34 of the 49 points in each scoring in double figures.

On the defensive end, the Wildcats held the Longhorns (20-12) to just 29 percent (9-of-31) shooting in the second half, including 26.7 percent (4-of-15) from 3-point range, after they shot 57.1 percent (16-of-28) in the first half in building the 10-point advantage at the break.

In all, five Wildcats scored in double figures on the night, including a team-high 21 points from Perry, who collected his 30th career 20-point game and his team-leading 11th this season. Among his 21 points was a 10-of-10 effort from the free throw line, marking the third time this season that he has gone perfect from the line on 10 more attempts.

Kaluma finished with a near double-double with 14 points and a team-high 8 rebounds, while senior David N’Guessan posted 13 points and 6 rebounds off the bench. Junior Cam Carter and Ames finished with 10 points each, as K-State moved to 4-0 this season when five players register double figures.

Despite the scoreless start to the second half, Texas held a 45-38 lead with just over 16 minutes to play after a 3-pointer by graduate Ithiel Horton. However, a jumper by Kaluma right before the first media timeout seemed to spark K-State, which used a 12-4 run to take a 50-49 lead on a layup by N’Guessan right before the media timeout with 11:22 to play.

The run continued out of the timeout, as the Wildcats scored 10 of the next 14 points to push the lead to 60-53 with 6:54 left. Ames had 3 points in the stretch, along with 5 points from Perry and 2 points from Kaluma. The lead grew to 67-57 on a free throw by Carter with 4:28 to play, as the run expanded to 29-12.

Behind the play of senior Max Abmas, who led all scorers with 26 points, Texas used an 11-3 run to make one final push, closing the deficit to 70-68 with 22.2 seconds left. However, the Wildcats were able to salt away the victory with 6 straight free throws and a layup from Carter.

K-State connected on 47.2 percent (25-of-53) from the field, including 38.5 percent (5-of-13) from 3-point range, and 74.2 percent (23-of-31) from the free throw line. The Wildcats tied a season-low with 10 turnovers.

K-State won the final meeting with Texas as Big 12 members and now leads the all-time series, 25-23, including 2-1 at the Big 12 Championship.

POSTGAME NEWS & NOTES