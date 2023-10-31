K-State Plays Emporia State in Lone Exhibition Wednesday

EXHIBITION

KANSAS STATE (0-0) vs EMPORIA STATE (0-0)

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 >> 7:01 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (11,010) >> Manhattan, Kan.

COACHES

K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ‘07]

Record at K-State: 26-10/Second Year

Career Record: 28-10/Second Year+

Emporia State: 0-0 [exhibition]

Emporia State: Head Coach: Craig Doty [Morningside ‘10]

Record at Emporia State: 78-64/6th Year

Career Record: 127-85/8th Year

K-State: 0-1 [exhibition]

EXHIBITION HISTORY

Overall: K-State leads 73-21

In Manhattan: K-State leads 56-9

At Bramlage Coliseum: K-State leads 50-9

Emporia State: K-State leads 5-0 [exhibition]

Last Meeting: W, 86-49 (10/25/2019 in Manhattan]

Tang vs. Doty: 0-0 [0-0 in exhibition]

K-STATE PLAYS LONE EXHIBITION AGAINST EMPORIA STATE WEDNESDAY

Kansas State (0-0) will unofficially open 2023-24 season on Wednesday (November 1), as the Wildcats welcome Division II foe Emporia State (0-0) for its lone exhibition game at 7 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State has met ESU five times in exhibition play, most recently an 86-49 Wildcat win on Oct. 25, 2019.

K-State played just one public exhibition prior to the 2022-23 season, as the Wildcats posted a 76-49 win over Washburn on Nov. 1, 2022. Eleven players had at least one field goal, as then sophomore Cam Carter led all scorers with 13 points on 4-of-7 field goals to go with 3 assists and 3 steals in 24 minutes.

K-State saw its 11-game exhibition streak end this summer with an 83-81 loss to Team Mexico during its 10-day trip to Israel and Abu Dhabi. The Wildcats have won 28 exhibition games in a row at Bramlage Coliseum dating to 2003.

KEY STORYLINES