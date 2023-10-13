K-State Picked Sixth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Season Tickets On Sale Now



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State was picked sixth in the Big 12 coaches preseason poll, as the conference office continued to release their preseason awards ahead of its annual media day on October 18.

The Wildcats received 106 points in the poll, seven points behind fifth-place TCU (113) and 11 points ahead of seventh-place Iowa State (95). It is the highest placing for K-State since being picked second in the 2018-19 preseason poll, which the team won the regular-season title.

Reigning Big 12 champion Kansas was tabbed the favorite, earning 168 points and 12 of the 14 first-place votes. Newcomer Houston got the other 2 first place votes along with 153 points to place second followed by third-place Texas (143) and fourth-place Baylor (137).

After seventh-place Iowa State, the rest of the poll included Texas Tech (80), West Virginia (70), Oklahoma State (57), Cincinnati (55), Oklahoma (54), BYU (29) and UCF (14).

Last season, the Wildcats were picked for last place before winning 11 Big 12 games and tying for third place en route to winning 26 games and advancing to the Elite Eight for the 13th time in school history.

On October 12, the league office released its preseason team with junior Arthur Kaluma and fifth-year senior Tylor Perry each receiving Honorable Mention recognition.

K-State returns six players from the 2022-23 season, including three starters, to along with one of the nation’s top transfer classes and a top-30 freshman class. The Wildcats won 26 games – third-most in school history – and made their 13th trip to the Elite Eight last season.

The Wildcats will play their only exhibition game on Wednesday, November 1 at 7 p.m., CT to tip off the 19-game home schedule before opening the season against USC in the Hall of Fame Las Vegas on Monday, November 6.

A limited number of season tickets for the 2023-24 season are still available by calling (800) 221.CATS (2287) and/or online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets. Pricing for single-game tickets will be announced shortly. Ahearn Fund members will have the first opportunity to purchase single-game tickets starting Monday, October 16. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, October 18.

