K-State Pauses Football Activities, Withdraws from Bowl Selection

K-State Athletics ReleaseDecember 16, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, has announced it has paused all football activities following the most recent COVID-19 test results and contact tracing procedures.

As a result, K-State officials also have informed the Big 12 Conference that the school will not be able to field enough players to prepare for and play in a bowl game later this month. By finishing seventh in the Big 12 regular-season standings, the Wildcats were in line to compete in a bowl game.

“This has been an unbelievably challenging year for everyone, but we were very excited to have the opportunity to end the season in a bowl game,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “But, with new positive cases and additional close contacts in our program, we would not have enough players to continue practices and field a team for the bowl game. I want to thank our student-athletes and coaches for their tireless effort this year and for being flexible during a time when every day presented new challenges.”

“It certainly is a bittersweet ending to the season, but playing 10 regular-season games throughout all of this uncertainty was nothing short of a miracle,” Head Coach Chris Klieman added. “I want to thank our players, especially our seniors, for continuing to battle each and every day, no matter what circumstance was put before them. This season was difficult and frustrating, but I think it is also one that we will remember for the rest of our lives. I hope we will all learn from it and become better, both as coaches and players, as we head into the offseason.”

The Wildcats conclude the season with a 4-6 overall record, and a 4-5 mark in Big 12 play, which included a road win at No. 3 Oklahoma – K-State’s first win on the road against a team ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll – and a 12th-straight victory over in-state rival Kansas.

