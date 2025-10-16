K-State Partners With Salina / Manhattan Tech

Every student’s journey to a bachelor’s degree looks different, and sometimes, students need help finding their unique paths.

That’s why Kansas State University is partnering with technical colleges in two of its campus communities — Manhattan and Salina — to launch new, innovative programs that meet students where they are and ensure they have a pathway to complete a bachelor’s degree.

Under these new programs, the MHK Pathway program and SLN Pathway program , eligible students who do not meet the academic requirements for admission to K-State as degree-seeking freshmen will be able to live in a K-State residence hall, participate in university programming and experience K-State student life their first year, all while completing courses concurrently at either Manhattan Area Technical College or Salina Area Technical College . Students will work toward K-State’s transfer requirements , ultimately continuing on at K-State with the completion of their bachelor’s degree within reach.

“The MHK and SLN Pathway programs are collectively just one way we demonstrate our commitment of educational access, as the programs have the potential to support hundreds of students each year who may not have believed a bachelor’s degree was within reach” said Jesse Perez Mendez, K-State provost and executive vice president. “This is all about creating opportunity, breaking down barriers and ensuring these students know their success matters to us.”

The value of a bachelor’s degree

With burgeoning technological advancements, today’s corporations and businesses are evolving — and this evolution in business practices and structures is projected to drive demand for the types of skills that higher education degrees are known to develop.

According to a recent report from Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce titled “ The Future of Good Jobs: Projections Through 2031 ,” 66% of “good jobs” by 2031 will require a bachelor’s degree.

In the report, a “good job” is defined as one that pays at least $43,000 and a median salary of $74,000 for workers ages 25–44; for workers ages 45–64, it is defined as a job that pays at least $55,000 and a median salary of $91,000. Salary numbers within the report are based on 2022 dollars.

“Making these socioeconomic boosting bachelor’s degrees possible for students within the Kansas communities where they live —or wish to live — is just one piece of the potential impact this initiative can generate,” said Richard Linton, K-State president.

“Students can stay rooted within the communities that support them as they pursue their degrees and build the futures they are after, and maybe even one day, they will choose to give back to these places that helped shape them.”

How Manhattan Tech and Salina Tech partnerships promote pathways to college

Under both the MHK Pathway program and Salina Pathway program , students who apply for spring 2026 freshman admission to K-State but do not meet the academic requirements for admission will be reviewed for program eligibility. K-State will then extend invitations to its first cohort of MHK and SLN Pathway students to start the program in spring 2026.

While participating in these one-year programs, students will be required to take a minimum of three credit hours at K-State and nine transferrable credit hours at Manhattan Tech or Salina Tech per semester during the fall and spring. They will do this while living in a K-State residence hall with full access to university programming and K-State student life.

Upon completing a minimum 24 cumulative college credit hours and earning a minimum 2.0 grade point average, MHK and SLN Pathway students will be eligible for admission to K-State as a transfer student for the following fall semester.

MHK and SLN Pathway students will pay tuition and fees for the respective courses taken at both K-State and either Manhattan Tech or Salina Tech. Students will be able to apply for financial aid for the program through their technical college of choice, who will process and award all federal and state financial aid during the students’ freshman year.

Manhattan Tech increases northcentral Kansas higher education access

Manhattan Tech, K-State’s partner in the Manhattan community, has a strong history of expanding educational access and a clear focus on workforce development and applied learning in high-demand fields.

In 2024, Manhattan Tech opened a 47,000-square-foot Advanced Technology Center , doubling capacity in key programs such as Industrial Maintenance, Electrical, Plumbing, and Construction Technologies — all areas that align with K-State’s strengths in in engineering, technology and applied sciences.

The college’s recognition earlier this year as an Opportunity College and University by the Carnegie Foundation for both student access and post-graduation earnings underscores its commitment to serving learners from all backgrounds and connecting education to economic opportunity.

Manhattan Tech’s expansion to Fort Riley and regional outreach funded through the Patterson Family Foundation further demonstrate its dedication to making career and technical education accessible across north-central Kansas, especially in rural communities that can benefit most from local training and degree pathways.

Building on this commitment, Manhattan Tech’s recent partnership with the Lumina Foundation , through the prestigious Rural Community College Adult Learner Engagement initiative, brings national attention and innovative resources to the region. Backed by this initiative, the college is launching dynamic, data-driven outreach to re-engage adults with some college but no degree, expanding flexible learning options and strengthening local workforce pipelines.

This exciting collaboration positions Manhattan Tech as a leader in rural education transformation, ensuring more Kansans have access to life-changing credentials and career opportunities.

“At Manhattan Tech, we meet students where they are and provide the support they need to learn, grow and reach their full potential,” said James Genandt, Manhattan Tech president and chief executive officer. “The MHK Pathway program combines the strengths of two strong institutions of higher education to guide students in achieving ambitious goals. Through this collaboration, participants gain valuable skills for the careers of today and tomorrow, improving their quality of life while strengthening our region’s workforce, economy and communities.”

Salina Tech creates opportunities for central Kansans

Similarly, Salina Tech represents a forward-looking partner for K-State’s efforts to broaden educational opportunity across central Kansas.

Salina Tech has more than doubled enrollment over the past decade and continues to add new programs that respond directly to workforce needs, such as its Industrial Maintenance and Automation Technology program and newly approved associate degree in nursing .

With recent recognition from the Carnegie Foundation for offering access to hands-on, career-driven programs while supporting students from a wide array of backgrounds to careers that earn competitive wages, Salina Tech demonstrates how accessible, affordable and quality education creates upward mobility for Kansans.

Salina Tech’s close relationships with local employers and investment in modern facilities, such as its $1.8 million Industrial Maintenance Automation building , demonstrate a shared commitment with K-State to preparing students for meaningful careers while strengthening regional industries and communities.

“This collaborative effort propels student access into student success and demonstrates real value that exists in higher education, which maximizes the return on student investment,” said Gregory Nichols, Salina Area Technical College president.

“Together, we’re building a more accessible and connected future for higher education — one that uses our collective strengths to expand opportunities, streamline pathways and prepare the next generation of innovators,” said Alysia Starkey, CEO and dean of K-State Salina.

Pathways programs build on K-State’s commitment to engage with every Kansas community

As K-State leads the nation as a next-generation land-grant , the university is doubling down on its commitment to engage and work with institutions, communities and most importantly, people, all across the state.

The university has recently joined forces with Garden City and Dodge City community colleges to build bridges that leverage the colleges’ local networks and accessibility and connect students with the breadth and depth of a four-year bachelor’s degree offered by K-State.

These new partnerships, in addition to the new MHK and SLN pathway programs, represent growth upon an already strong foundation of partnerships with Kansas community colleges.

“Creating these new points of access to K-State is truly a mission-centered initiative,” said Linton. “These types of programs built with our technical and community college partners help students stay embedded within Kansas communities while they work toward their goals — this is meeting students where they are, and it’s good for Kansas.”

Photo: From left: K-State’s Karen Goos, vice provost for enrollment management, Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students, Jesse Perez Mendez, provost and executive vice president, and President Richard Linton; Manhattan Tech’s President and CEO James Genandt, Neil Ross, dean of student services and chief student services officer, Chris Boxberger, vice president of education and engagement, and Josh Gfeller, vice president of operations.