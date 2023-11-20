K-State, OU, TCU and WVU Collect Big 12 Football Week 12 Awards

TCU’s Jared Wiley (offensive), Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (defensive), West Virginia’s Jahiem White (newcomer) and Kansas State’s Keenan Garber (special teams) earned Big 12 football weekly awards. It was the first career honor for each recipient.



Wiley compiled 178 receiving yards, the most by a Big 12 tight end in Conference history and the most in a game nationally this season by a player at that position, in TCU’s 42-17 win over Baylor. He set a TCU tight end record with his career-best receiving yardage as well as a career-high with seven receptions while tying another personal mark with two touchdowns. His 81-yard touchdown catch was the longest reception of his career, surpassing his previous best of 52 yards against TCU while playing for Texas in 2020. He later added a 28-yard scoring grab. The 81-yard TD was also TCU’s longest pass play since 2017. Wiley is pursuing a master’s degree in liberal arts.



Bowman returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and registered nine tackles, including one for a loss (four yards), in Oklahoma’s 31-24 win at BYU. The interception came on a third-quarter first-and-goal play from the 2-yard line with the game tied at 17. It was the third 100-yard interception return in program history and OU’s first since 2014. Bowman’s interception was his fifth of the season, tied for the most in the Big 12 and tied for second-most nationally. It was the junior safety’s second interception returned for a TD this season (44-yarder vs. Iowa State), tied for the most in the country. His 193 interception return yards this season also lead the nation (next most is 167) and are already the second-most in OU single-season history (the record is 232 by College Football Hall of Famer Rickey Dixon in 1987 on nine picks). The sociology major’s nine tackles against BYU marked his second most of the year.



White racked up a career-high 204 yards on the ground in West Virginia’s 42-21 win over Cincinnati to become the first Mountaineer to exceed 200 yards rushing since Justin Crawford vs. Baylor on Dec. 3, 2016 (209). He finished with a game-high 279 all-purpose yards, including 75 yards receiving, for the most all-purpose yards in a game since Winston Wright finished with 256 at Maryland in 2021. White is the first true freshman to have 200 more yards rushing since Dustin Garrison finished with 291 yards rushing against Bowling Green in 2011. The exploratory pathway student scored his first receiving touchdown of the season with a 75-yard grab in the second quarter. The catch marked the longest Mountaineer touchdown reception since George Campbell caught an 83-yarder vs. Baylor on Oct. 31, 2019. The touchdown also marked West Virginia’s longest play from scrimmage this season. He added a rushing TD in the third quarter, finding the end zone on a four-yard run.



Lawrence native Garber returned a blocked PAT for a score to change the momentum of the game in K-State’s 31-27 win at Kansas. After KU scored early in the second quarter to go up 13-6, the social sciences major returned the PAT 91 yards to cut the lead to 13-9. K-State followed with a touchdown on its ensuing possession. It was the second straight week that Garber recorded a non-offensive score after a pick six the week prior. Garber’s return was just the fifth defensive extra point in school history and the first since Nigel Malone returned one 68 yards against Arkansas in the 2012 (post-2011 season) Cotton Bowl. It was the longest defensive extra point return off a blocked kick in school history – one yard longer than Terence Newman’s 90-yard return against USC in 2002 – while it was the longest overall since a 98-yard interception return by Chris Canty against Oklahoma in 1994.



Big 12 Players of the Week

September 4

Offense: Emory Jones, UC, QB, Sr.

Defense: Jeremiah Cooper, ISU, DB, So.

Newcomer: Emory Jones, UC, QB, Sr.

Special Teams: Ryan Rehkow, BYU, P, Jr. and Gavin Freeman, OU, WR/PR, So.



September 11

Offense: Quinn Ewers, UT, QB, So.

Defense: Danny Stutsman, OU, LB, Jr.

Newcomer: Adonai Mitchell, UT, WR, Jr.

Special Teams: Colton Boomer, UCF, K, So.



September 18

Offense: Dillon Gabriel, OU, QB, Sr.

Defense: Tyler Batty, BYU, DE, Jr.

Newcomer: Nic Anderson, OU, WR, Fr.

Special Teams: Matthew Golden, UH, KR/WR, So.



September 25

Offense: DJ Giddens, K-State, RB, So.

Defense: Cobee Bryant, KU, CB, Jr.

Newcomer: Parker Jenkins, UH, RB, Fr.

Special Teams: Chase Contreraz, ISU, K, Sr.



October 2

Offense: Jonathon Brooks, UT, RB, So.

Defense: Caden Jenkins, BU, CB, Fr.

Newcomer: Adonai Mitchell, UT, WR, Jr.

Special Teams: Loic Fouonji, TTU, WR, Sr.



October 9

Offense: Dillon Gabriel, OU, QB, Sr.

Defense: Beau Freyler, ISU, DB, Jr.

Newcomer: Cameron Epps, OSU, CB, Fr.

Special Teams: Trevor Wilson, KU, WR/PR, Jr.



October 16

Offense: Josh Hoover, TCU, QB, Fr. and Ollie Gordon II, OSU, RB, So.

Defense: Kobe Savage, K-State, S, Sr.

Newcomer: Avery Johnson, K-State, QB, Fr.

Special Teams: Chase Contreraz, ISU, K, Sr.



October 23

Offense: Ollie Gordon II, OSU, RB, So.

Defense: Eddie Heckard, BYU, CB, Sr.

Newcomer: Nic Anderson, OU, WR, Fr.

Special Teams: Isaiah Hankins, BU, K, So.



October 30

Offense: Ollie Gordon II, OSU, RB, So.

Defense: Beanie Bishop Jr., WVU, CB, Sr.

Newcomer: Leon Johnson III, OSU, WR, Sr. and Beanie Bishop Jr., WVU, CB, Sr.

Special Teams: Xavier Worthy, UT, WR/PR, Jr.



November 6

Offense: RJ Harvey, UCF, RB, Sr., and Ollie Gordon II, OSU, RB, So.

Defense: Xavier Benson, OSU, LB, Sr.

Newcomer: Adonai Mitchell, UT, WR, Jr.

Special Teams: Bert Auburn, UT, K, Jr.



November 13

Offense: Dillon Gabriel, OU, QB, Sr.

Defense: Demari Henderson, UCF, DB, So.

Newcomer: Abu Sama III, ISU, RB, Fr.

Special Teams: Gino Garcia, TTU, PK, Sr.



November 20

Offense: Jared Wiley, TCU, TE, Sr.

Defense: Billy Bowman, OU, S, Jr.

Newcomer: Jahiem White, WVU, RB, Fr.

Special Teams: Keenan Garber, K-State, CB, Sr.