K-State Opens Homestand with BYU on Saturday

KANSAS STATE (15-11, 5-8 Big 12) vs. 25/21 BYU (19-7, 7-6 Big 12)

Saturday, February 24, 2024 >> 1 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (11,010) >> Manhattan, Kan.

Big 12 Now / WatchESPN

Pete Sousa (play-by-play)

King McClure (analyst)

Alex Wheat (producer)

K-State Sports Network

Flagships: KMAN 1350 & WIBW 580

Satellite Radio: Ch. 386

Online: Varsity Network / www.kstatesports.com/watch

Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play)

Stan Weber (analyst)

kstatesports.com

kstate.statbroadcast.com

kstatesports.com/tickets

$30

K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ‘07]

Record at K-State: 41-21/Second Year

Career Record: 43-21*/Second Year

BYU: 0-1 [0-0 at home]

BYU: Mark Pope [Kentucky ‘96]

Record at BYU: 106-48/5th Year

Career Record: 183-104/9th Year

K-State: 1-0 [0-0 on the road]

K-State (15-11, 5-8 Big 12)

G: #2 Tylor Perry

G: #4 Dai Dai Ames

G: #5 Cam Carter

W: #24 Arthur Kaluma

C: #20 Jerrell Colbert

25/21 BYU (19-7, 7-6 Big 12)

G: #30 Dallin Hall

G: #21 Trevin Knell

F: #20 Spencer Johnson

F: #50 Aly Khalifa

C: #0 Noah Waterman

Overall: Tied 4-4

Big 12 Era: BYU leads 1-0

At Home: K-State leads 1-0

At Bramlage Coliseum: First meeting

Active Streak: BYU, 1

Last Meeting: L, 66-72 [2/10/2024 in Provo, Utah]

Jerome Tang vs. Mark Pope: 0-1

K-STATE OPEN HOMESTAND WITH BYU ON SATURDAY

Kansas State (15-11, 5-8 Big 12) returns to Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday, as the Wildcats play host to No. 25/21 BYU (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) at 1 p.m., CT on Big 12 Now. It will be the second meeting between the schools this season, including the second as conference opponents, after the Cougars held on for a 72-66 win at home on Feb. 10. This will be just the second all-time meeting in Manhattan following a 95-85 win at Ahearn Field House on Dec. 15, 1973.

K-State will be looking to bounce back at home after dropping a heartbreaker to TCU, 75-72, on Feb. 17. The Wildcats have not lost consecutive home games since 2022. Overall, the team has defended its home court this season, posting a 12-3 overall record and an 11-3 mark at Bramlage Coliseum with Top-10 wins over No. 4/4 Kansas and No. 9/9 Baylor.

KEY STORYLINES

K-State has lost 7 of its last 8 games after starting the year at 14-4 overall and 4-1 in Big 12 play. Among the Wildcats’ 15 wins are 6 Quad 1 or 2 victories (Villanova, Providence, LSU, UCF, No. 9/9 Baylor and No. 4/4 Kansas). The team has a 6-3 record in games decided by 5 points or less which includes the overtime wins over Providence, Villanova, Baylor and Kansas.

On a night when neither team shot 40 percent from the field, it was Texas which found a way to win a defensive slugfest over K-State, 62-56, on Monday. The Wildcats cut a 12-point deficit to 56-52 with 50 seconds to play but could not get any closer as senior Dylan Disu scored 6 of his game-high 20 points in the last 36 seconds. The team has now lost 3 in a row.

If not for the last-second shot by TCU, K-State might’ve had another opportunity in overtime, where the Wildcats are 11-0 under head coach Jerome Tang, including an NCAA-record tying 6-0 after a win over No. 4/4 Kansas on Feb. 5. The 11-game overtime streak ties for the second-longest since 1950, while the 6 overtime wins tie the Division I single-season record.

K-State’s frustrations from the 3-point line continued in the loss to Texas, as the Wildcats were shot just 26.3 percent (5-of-19) from beyond the arc, including 1-of-10 in the first half. The team has made just 21.1 percent (12-of-57) of its 3-point attempts in the last 3 games and is on pace to post the fourth-lowest percentage (30.3) since the 3-point line was introduced in 1986-87. The Wildcats rank 318th nationally and last in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage.

K-State has remained competitive in Big 12 play due to its ability to hold teams to a field goal percentage of 40.2, which ranks 22nd nationally. In Big 12 play, the Wildcats rank first in both field goal percentage defense (39.5) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (28.0).

The Wildcats have a strong scoring trio of junior Cam Carter (15.2 ppg.), senior Tylor Perry (15.1 ppg.) and junior Arthur Kaluma (14.5 ppg.), who are responsible for 62 percent of the team’s scoring (44.8 out of 71.3 ppg.). K-State is the only Big 12 member to have 3 players rank in the league’s top-10 in scoring, as Carter ranks seventh, Perry eighth and Kaluma 10th. The trio have continued that scoring in Big 12 play, averaging a combined 42.8 points per game.

A K-STATE WIN WOULD…

Snap a 3-game overall losing streak.

Boost home record to 13-3 and 12-3 at Bramlage Coliseum.

Be the 27th in the last 31 home games under Jerome Tang.

Be the 13th in the last 16 Big 12 home games under Tang.

Be the 1,737th in the program history, including 5th vs. BYU.

NOTES ON 25/21 BYU (19-7, 7-6 Big 12)

Under fifth-year head coach Mark Pope, No. 21/19 BYU is off to a 19-7 record, including a 7-6 mark in its inaugural Big 12 campaign after Tuesday’s 78-71 win over No. 11/11 Baylor at home. The Cougars are 5-5 away from home this season, including 2-5 in true road games (2-4 on the road in Big 12 play).

BYU is averaging 83.2 points on 46.9 percent shooting, including 35.6 percent from 3-point range, with 40.1 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game, while allowing 68.7 points on 42.5 percent shooting, including 30.4 percent from 3-point range. The Cougars are connecting on 73.8 percent from the free throw line.

The Cougars boast one of the top offenses, ranking in top 20 in nine categories, including second in 3-point field goal attempts/game (32.5), third in both 3-pointers/game (11.6) and assists (19.2 apg.). They are also fourth in assist/turnover ratio (1.78), ninth in bench points/game (31.81), 19th in rebounds/game (40.08) and 19th in scoring offense (83.2 ppg.).

The Cougars are a balanced scoring team with 5 players averaging between 13.9 and 10.2 points per game. Senior Jaxson Robinson averages a team-leading 13.9 points per game on 42.8 percent shooting with a team-high 62 3-pointers on 36.7 percent shooting. Junior Trevin Knell averages 11.6 points on 47.3 percent shooting, including 58 3-pointers on 40.8 percent shooting. Seniors Spencer Johnson (10.5 ppg.) and Noah Waterman (10.4 ppg.) and junior Fousseyni Traore (10.2 ppg.) are all averaging better than 10 points. Waterman averages a team-best 5.8 rebounds, while sophomore Dallin Hall averages a team-high 4.9 assists per game.

Pope has a 183-104 record in his ninth season as a head coach, including a 106-48 mark at BYU. He previously was the head coach at Utah Valley (2015-19), where he led the school to 3 postseason appearances. As a player for Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino, he helped lead Kentucky to the 1996 NCAA title, averaging 7.6 points in 20.3 minutes per game.

The series is tied at 4-apiece after BYU’s 72-66 win at home on Feb. 10, which was the first meeting between the schools since 2010. The series dates all the way back to the 1951 NCAA Tournament with half of the matchups (4) coming on neutral courts.

This will be just the fifth meeting between the schools on one of their campuses and the first in Manhattan since a 95-85 win by the Wildcats at Ahearn Field House on Dec. 15, 1973.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS [4-4]

Date Rank Result Score Location 3/23/1951 4/11 W 64-54 Kansas City+ 12/15/1958 3/— L 68-77 Provo 12/18/1959 —/— W 86-55 Lawrence, Kan. 12/3/1971 —/19 L 72-78 Provo 12/15/1973 15/— W 95-85 Manhattan 11/23/2002 —/— L 64-73 St. Thomas, V.I. 3/20/2010 7/14 W 84-72 Oklahoma City+ 2/10/2024 —/21 L 66-72 Provo

+NCAA Tournament Game

LAST MEETING:

21/19 BYU 72, K-STATE 66 [2/10/2024]

K-State used a 16-2 run to close to within a single possession with just over a minute to play, but No. 21/19 BYU was able to hold on in the final seconds to post a 72-66 win on Feb. 10 before 17,446 fans at the Marriott Center.

LAST MEETING IN MANHATTAN:

K-STATE 95, BYU 85 [12/15/1973]

Five Wildcats scored in double figures, including 25 points from Larry Williams and 20 points from Lon Kruger, as K-State earned a 95-85 win over BYU in the last meeting in Manhattan on Dec. 15, 1973.

LAST TIME OUT:

TEXAS 62, K-STATE 56

Senior Dylan Disu led all scorers with a game-high 20 points, including 6 big points in the final 36 seconds, as Texas held off a late K-State rally to post a 62-56 win on Monday night before 10,905 fans at the Moody Center.

On a night when it could never get in rhythm offensively, K-State (15-11, 5-8 Big 12) was able to rally from a 12-point deficit with 3:21 to play behind a 10-2 run that closed the deficit to 56-52 with 50 seconds left. The run included a rare 4-point play from junior Arthur Kaluma, along with baskets from seniors Will McNair Jr. and Tylor Perry and a pair of free throws from junior Cam Carter.

Missed free throws gave the Wildcats a chance to close to within a possession, but Perry’s driving layup missed, and Disu grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 36 seconds. He nailed both free throws to extend the lead to 58-52. After a missed layup by senior David N’Guessan, Disu snagged yet another rebound before being fouled, making both attempts for a 60-52 advantage with 30 seconds. He capped his night with a dunk in the last 15 seconds.

The loss was the seventh in the last 8 outings for K-State, including the third in a row since defeating No. 4/4 Kansas in overtime on Feb. 5. It also continued its struggles on the road where the Wildcats have lost 6 in a row after starting the season with back-to-back road wins at LSU and West Virginia.

Kaluma paced three Wildcats in double figures with 17 points to go with a team-tying 7 rebounds, 2 assists and a block, while Perry and N’Guessan added 13 and 12 points, respectively. N’Guessan, who has scored in double figures in consecutive Big 12 games, also posted 7 rebounds. Perry finished with game-highs in both assists (4) and steals (3).

Neither team shot 40 percent from the field, as the squads combined to go 8-of-38 from 3-point range. Texas finished the night shooting 36.2 percent (21-of-58) from the field, including 15.8 percent (3-of-19) from long range, while K-State connected on 35.7 percent (20-of-56) of its field goals, including 26.3 percent (5-of-19) from 3-point range.

The teams shot an identical 10-of-31 from the field in the first half, including a combined 3-of-22 from 3-point range, as Texas held a 27-22 lead at the break.

A 3-pointer by Perry and layup by N’Guessan got K-State to within 33-31 early in the second half, forcing a timeout by head coach Rodney Terry with 14:15 to play. Texas responded with 7 straight points to push its advantage to 40-31 at the media timeout with just under 12 minutes remaining.

The lead grew to double figures, including 54-42, before the K-State comeback.

This will be the last regular season meeting as conference opponents with Texas departing for the SEC in 2024-25. They are not scheduled to meet again this season after playing home-and-home every year since 2012-13.

POSTGAME NEWS & NOTES

K-State still leads the all-time series with Texas, 24-23, while the Longhorns finished 23-19 in the Big 12 era after winning 8 of the last 11 meetings.

K-State is now 3-8 away from home, including a 2-6 mark in true road games.

28 of K-State’s 56 points came in the paint.

Texas held a 42-39 rebounding advantage, including 10 offensive boards that led to a 13-11 edge in second-chance points.

K-State turned the ball over 13 times compared to 9 for Texas, however, the points off turnovers were tied at 13 apiece.

OVERTIME SUCCESS

K-State moved to 11-0 in overtime games, including 6-0 this season, under head coach Jerome Tang after Monday’s 75-70 victory over No. 4/4 Kansas. In a game that included 12 lead changes and 15 ties, the Wildcats received a big effort from senior Tylor Perry, who scored 21 of his season-high 26 points in the second half and overtime, to rally from an 11-point second-half deficit, in defeating the Jayhawks for the second consecutive season at home in overtime.

In addition to the win over No. 4/4 Kansas, K-State has overtime victories this season over Providence (73-70), Oral Roberts (88-78), North Alabama (75-74), Villanova (72-71) and No. 9/9 Baylor (68-64).

K-State’s 11-game overtime winning streak ties for the second-longest such streak in Division I history since 1950 with UMass (1991-97) and Loyola (Md.) (2011-15) and the second-longest current streak behind Florida State (14; 2018-current) and right ahead of Winthrop (10; 2017-current).

K-State’s 6 overtime wins this season tie the Division I single-season record, along with Wake Forest (6-1) in 1984, Chattanooga (6-0) in 1989 and Lafayette (6-1) in 2008. The 6 overtime wins also break the school record, set in 1992-93 and tied in 2022-23, while it is the most overtime games. The 5 overtime home wins also tie the Division I mark, set by Cincinnati (5-0) in 1966-67. In addition, the 3 consecutive overtime games (ORU, North Alabama and Villanova) marked the first such occurrence since winning 3 straight overtime games from Feb. 3-15, 1964.

K-State has outscored its opponents, 76-52, in overtime, as the Wildcats have connected on 60.6 percent (20-of-33) from the field, including 54.6 percent (6-of-11) from 3-point range, and 82.8 percent (30-of-37) from free throw line.

Tang is the first head coach in school history to win his first 11 overtime games, surpassing Dana Altman (1990-94), who was a perfect 7-0 in overtime games in his tenure. The 11 total overtime wins are the third-most by a head coach, trailing Tex Winter (15) and Jack Hartman (14).

BETTER DEFENSIVE EFFORT

After allowing 75 points or more 4 times in the first 9 games, K-State has made strides on the defensive end during Big 12 play, allowing 68.3 points on 39.5 percent (302-of-764) shooting, including 28 percent (78-of-279) from 3-point range. The Wildcats have allowed fewer than 70 points in 6 Big 12 games, including 52 to UCF (1/6/24), 60 to Texas Tech (1/13/24), 64 to No. 9/9 Baylor (1/16/24) and 62 to Texas (2/19/24).

Through 13 Big 12 games, K-State ranks among the top-4 in 4 defensive categories, including first in field goal percentage defense (39.5) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (28.0), second in blocked shots (4.62 bpg.) and defensive rebounds/game (25.85) and third in scoring defense (68.31).

The 52 points allowed to UCF were the fewest allowed in a Big 12 opener since 2003. K-State held Texas Tech (60 points) and No. 9/9 Baylor (64 points) to nearly 20 points under their scoring average.

POINT OF EMPHASIS

Ever since the loss to Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight, in which, K-State was out-rebounded 44-22, rebounding has been a point of emphasis by head coach Jerome Tang. So far that message has been received, as the Wildcats rank fifth in the Big 12 and 82nd nationally in rebounds/game (37.73), including sixth in the league and 90th nationally in offensive rebounds/game (11.54).

Last season, the team ranked 175th or worse in all 4 rebounding categories.

K-State has out-rebounded its opponents 15 times in 26 games, while posting a +2.9 rebounding margin, which ranks 97th nationally.

K-State has grabbed 40 or more rebounds in 9 games, including a season-best 63 in the win over Central Arkansas (11/22/23). The 63 rebounds were the most in a game in more than 25 seasons since corralling 64 vs. Kansas City on Dec. 3, 1997. Among those 63 boards were 26 on the offensive end, which were the most since grabbing 29 vs. North Florida on Nov. 18, 2012, while the 37 defensive rebounds were one shy of the top-10.

OFFENSE CREATING MORE 3-POINTERS

K-State is on pace to break the single-season mark for 3-point attempts for the second time in 3 seasons, as the Wildcats have already attempted 614 shots from beyond the arc. The team set the record with 754 in 2021-22 while the 752 in 2022-23 were a close second on the list. So far, the Wildcats are averaging 23.6 attempts per game, which ranks third in the Big 12.

K-State has connected on 186 3-pointers, which are the fifth-most through the first 26 games. Four times the Wildcats have recorded double-digit 3-point makes, including a season-high 14 triples in the win over South Dakota State (11/13/23). Those 14 makes tied for the fifth-most in school history and were the most since hitting 16 at Oklahoma State on Feb. 2, 2019.

Senior Tylor Perry is among the top 3-point shooters, as he ranks among the top-80 nationally in three 3-point categories, including 14th in attempts (217), 78th in total 3-pointers (67) and 80th in 3-point field goals/game (2.58).

MORE THAN JUST THE 3

K-State has shown its offense is more than just the 3-pointer, as the team is averaging 31.9 points in the paint this season, including 29.2 points in Big 12 action. The Wildcats scored 50 or more points in the paint in back-to-back games vs. No. 12/11 Miami and Central Arkansas.

K-State scored 56 points in the paint against the Hurricanes, which tied for the most in a single game in school history (stat kept since 2000-01), and the most since scoring 56 against South Dakota on Jan. 3, 2010.

CONVERTING FROM THE LINE

K-State has taken advantage of its opportunities from the free throw line, averaging 15 makes per game while converting on 73.3 percent from the line. The Wildcats rank among top-125 nationally in both makes (15.0) and attempts (20.5) per game, as the squad places seventh in the Big 12 in both categories.

One of the major factors in K-State’s wins and losses has been its ability to get to the free throw line while preventing their opponent from getting to the line. The Wildcats average 17.0 makes on 22.8 attempts in their 15 wins, while they average just 12.3 makes on 17.3 attempts in their 11 losses. In contrast, their opponents average 11.1 makes on 15.9 attempts in the wins compared to 16.5 makes on 24.0 attempts in the losses.

