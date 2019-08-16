K-State, Mittie Agree to Contract Extension Through 2023-24 Season

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Following the third NCAA Tournament appearance in the last four seasons for K-State women’s basketball, head coach Jeff Mittie has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2023-24 season, Director of Athletics Gene Taylor announced on Friday (August 16). The extension was unanimously approved by the K-State Athletics, Inc., Board of Directors.

“Coach Mittie and his staff have done an outstanding job with our women’s basketball program,” Taylor said. “He conducts his program with integrity and class and is widely respected across the nation as a leader and basketball coach. Coming off last season’s NCAA Tournament appearance, this extension allows Coach Mittie and his staff to build upon their success over the next five years.”

Under Mittie’s guidance, Kansas State has reached the postseason in five straight seasons and amassed a record of 100-66 (.602). He is the second head coach in program history – Lynn Hickey – to reach postseason play in their first five seasons with the Wildcats.

“I want to thank president Myers, director of athletics Gene Taylor and deputy athletic director Jill Shields for their support of our program,” said Mittie. “I also want to thank my staff and players for their work in continuing to elevate our program. My family and I are blessed to be at Kansas State and a part of this great community.”

Over the last three seasons, Mittie has directed Kansas State to 62 wins including two seasons with 20 or more victories. The 62 wins ranks fourth among Big 12 schools during the last three seasons. The 62 wins over the last three seasons are the most for Kansas State since the 2006-07 to 2008-09 teams secured 66 wins.

Mittie is entering his sixth season with Kansas State. He is the fourth K-State women’s basketball head coach to reach the 100-win mark and ranks fourth in program history for career wins with the Wildcats. While guiding the Wildcats, Mittie has mentored 13 All-Big 12 selections and four Big 12 All-Defensive Team honorees.

Overall, Mittie will begin his 28th season in 2019-20. Mittie surpassed the 550-win mark during the 2018-19 season and owns a career mark of 554-301 (.648) and has 20 postseason appearances.

K-State has also excelled in the classroom under Mittie, as the Wildcats have received 27 Academic All-Big 12 citations including a program-high eight in the 2016-17 season, three Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipient, five CoSIDA Academic All-District honorees and a CoSIDA Academic All-American (Shaelyn Martin) in the 2017-18 season.

For the 2019-20 season, Kansas State returns nine letter winners led by the trio of senior Peyton Williams, junior Rachel Ranke and sophomore Christianna Carr. The nine returning letter winners were responsible for 70 percent of K-State’s scoring and almost 65 percent of the team’s rebounding in the 2018-19 season. The Wildcats will also welcome in senior Angela Harris, redshirt freshman Ayoka Lee and freshmen Emma Chapman, Emilee Ebert and Jada Thorpe.

K-State women’s basketball season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now for purchase. For more information on season ticket packages for the Wildcats’ 17-game home schedule, contact the K-State Athletics Ticket Office by calling 1-800-221-CATS or visit www.kstatesports.com/tickets.