K-State Men’s Basketball Releases 2025-2026 Non-Conference Schedule

Ten home games at Bramlage Coliseum, including power conference matchups with California and Seton Hall, highlight the non-conference schedule for fourth-year coach Jerome Tang and his Kansas State men’s basketball program announced on Monday afternoon (July 28).

In addition to its 10 home games, K-State will play locally at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Thursday-Friday, Nov. 20-21 in the 25th annual Hall of Fame Classic. The Wildcats will open against NCAA Tournament participant Mississippi State at 8:30 p.m., CT on Nov. 20 before facing either Nebraska or New Mexico on Nov. 21. Tickets for the event go on sale on Sept. 3.

K-State will open its 122nd season of men’s basketball with the second of five straight home games, as the Wildcats face first-time opponent UNC Greensboro on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The contest with the Spartans is followed by matchups against Bellarmine on Saturday, Nov. 8, California on Thursday, Nov. 13 and Tulsa on Monday, Nov. 17.

The season-opening homestand will begin on Friday, Oct. 31 with an exhibition against Newman.

In all, the Wildcats will play 19 home games in 2025-26, including visits by NCAA Tournament participants Baylor, BYU, Iowa State and Kansas.

Aside from the Hall of Fame Classic, the Wildcats will play a pair of road non-conference games with a trip to Indiana on Tuesday, Nov. 25 and the start of a home-and-home series with Creighton on Saturday, Dec. 13 at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays are expected to return to Bramlage Coliseum during the 2026-27 season. This will be the first meeting with the Hoosiers since 1998 and the first in Bloomington since 1985.

K-State will also start a home-and-home series with Seton Hall on Saturday, Dec. 6. It will be the first meeting between the schools since 1940.

K-State finished the 2024-25 season with a 16-17 record, including a tie for ninth in the Big 12 with a 9-11 mark. Among the Wildcats’ 16 victories were five over Top 25 teams, including No. 3 Iowa State on the road. The team has won 61 games in head coach Jerome Tang’s tenure, including two postseason appearances.

The rest of the 2025-26 men’s basketball schedule will be released as it becomes official.