K-State Launches K-AIRES

K-State Salina has entered into a partnership with an independent Hollywood studio. At a media conference Tuesday morning an exclusive multi million-dollar spatial computing partnership was revealed between K-State and Pure Imagination Studios.

The Kansas Advanced Immersive Research For Emerging Systems Center, or K-AIRES, will establish new frontiers in aerospace, defense training, education, entertainment, immersive storytelling, manufacturing, simulation and other domains. There will be a highly immersive on-site virtual reality activation created by Pure Imagination.

Kansas Lt Governor Dave Toland said the project includes a $40 million investment into a new 58,000 square foot state-of-the-art advanced spatial computing studio and learning center.

K-State President Richard Linton said the K-AIRES project is part a comprehensive strategic plan they are calling the Next Generation Land-Grant University, and innovative projects and partnerships like this help them to meet their mission.

Pure Imagination co-founder Joshua Wexler said “at the core of our endeavor lies the potential to transform, storytelling, education, and industry across the board.”

The studio and learning center at Kansas State University’s Salina Campus will be built by Pure Imagination Labs. It will feature state-of-the-art equipment and immersive technologies which will enable the studio to transform the educational experience and establish new frontiers in aerospace, simulation, defense training, education, entertainment and immersive storytelling, manufacturing and other domains.

The K-AIRES project will employ 100 people in highly skilled, high paying jobs in Salina.

Photo: KSU Salina CEO and Dean Dr. Alysia Starkey speaks at the media conference