K-State, KU Tabbed 9th/10th in Big 12 Preseason Poll

Oklahoma was chosen to finish at the top of the standings for the fourth consecutive year in the Big 12 football preseason poll, voted on by media representatives.

This year marks the seventh since 2011 in which the Sooners led the preseason rankings. They have captured a Big 12-record 12 league titles, including the last four.

OU garnered 68 of the 77 first-place selections while Texas was picked second with the other nine first-place votes. Iowa State was chosen third with TCU and Oklahoma State rounding out the top five. Baylor was the sixth choice followed by Texas Tech, West Virginia, K-State and Kansas. The top two finishers in the league standings will compete in the Big 12 Football Championship Game on Saturday, December 7 to determine the Conference title.

The Big 12 will have four new faces on the sidelines in 2019 as KU (Les Miles), K-State (Chris Klieman), TTU (Matt Wells) and WVU (Neal Brown) feature new head coaches.

Coaches and select student-athletes will converge in Arlington, Texas on July 15-16 for the annual Big 12 Football Media Days to preview the 2019 season. Both days will be televised live from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT on FS2, FCS Central and other regional affiliates. Exclusive coverage will also be available on the Big 12’s digital platforms – Big12Sports.com, Twitter, Instagram and You Tube (@Big12Conference). The official hashtag for Media Days will be #Big12FB.

2019 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (68) — 761

2. Texas (9) — 696

3. Iowa State — 589

4. TCU — 474

5. Oklahoma State — 460

6. Baylor — 453

7. Texas Tech — 281

8. West Virginia — 241

9. Kansas State — 191

10. Kansas — 89

(first-place votes in parenthesis)